More than 37 million people have tested positive for Covid-19 globally, while over a million have died from the virus. Here are the updates for October 12:

People wearing masks to protect against the coronavirus disease walk along Red Square in central Moscow on October 10, 2020. (Yuri Kadobnov / AFP)

Monday, October 12, 2020

Russia reports 13,592 cases

Russia has reported 13,592 new virus cases, almost the most recorded in a single day since the pandemic began, pushing the national tally to 1,312,310.

Officials also said 125 people had died in the previous 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 22,722.

Russia, which has a total population of around 145 million, has recorded the fourth-highest number of infections in the world.

Delhi stops displaying notices at homes of patients

Delhi authorities have stopped putting notices outside the homes of people infected with the virus because this amplified the social stigma associated with the disease and in turn caused others to hide their illness.

Early on during the outbreak in the Indian capital, officials would paste a poster on the homes of people in quarantine after they had tested positive for the virus to make sure everyone in the neighbourhood was careful. It also deterred people from violating the quarantine.

But more than six months into the pandemic people were fully aware of the virus, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, and there was less need to publicise the cases, city officials said. Instead, it was important to instil confidence in people to come forward and test themselves.

Italy to ban parties among new rules to curb virus

Italy is set to ban private parties and limit the numbers of guests at weddings and funerals among new restrictions aimed at curbing a surge in coronavirus infections, according to a draft decree seen by Reuters.

The decree, which could be issued as early as Monday, prohibits people from hosting more than 10 guests in their homes or at any other private premises.

It also states that no more than 10 guests will be allowed at weddings, and no more than 15 people can be present at funerals.

Italy on Friday topped 5,000 new virus cases in a single day for the first time since March.

China to test city of 9 million amid new cases

China’s government says all 9 million people in the eastern city of Qingdao will be tested for the virus this week after nine cases linked to a hospital were found.

The announcement broke a string of weeks without any locally transmitted infections reported in China.

The National Health Commission said authorities were investigating the source of the infections found in eight patients at Qingdao’s Municipal Chest Hospital and one family member. The commission said the whole city will be tested within five days.

China, where the pandemic began in December, has reported 4,634 deaths and 85,578 cases, plus nine suspected cases that have yet to be confirmed.

Indonesia’s capital moves to ease restrictions

Authorities in Indonesia’s capital have moved to ease virus restrictions despite a surge in cases nationwide.

Jakarta previously imposed large-scale social restrictions from April to June, then eased them gradually.

The city reimposed strict restrictions last month as the virus spread significantly and overwhelmed its health system.

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said that his administration decided to ease restrictions beginning on Monday as the increase in infections had stabilised.

He said people can return to offices with limits on employee numbers, while transport services will run at half capacity.

French PM does not rule out local lockdown

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said he did not rule out local lockdowns in France due to a resurgence of new infections.

"Nothing must be excluded," Castex told franceinfo radio after he was asked about potential local lockdowns.

Castex also said the country was facing a "strong" second wave of new infections.

UK needs further curbs to get virus under control: minister

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government needs to impose further virus restrictions and the risk of spreading the virus is higher in pubs, restaurants and nightclubs, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said.

"The purpose of these measures is to get the virus under control," Dowden told Sky. "The point of moving to this tiered system is so that in those most highly affected areas, we have got measures in place to control the virus."

He said he hoped the virus would be under control by Christmas or sooner.

Cases in India surge past 7 million

India's total cases rose by 66,732 in the last 24 hours to 7.12 million, data from the health ministry showed.

Deaths from infections rose by 816 to 109,150, the ministry said.

It has the second-highest number of infections, behind the United States which is approaching the 8 million mark.

South Korea's Celltrion gets approval for Phase 3 trials of antibody drug

South Korean drugmaker Celltrion Inc said it has received regulatory approval for Phase 3 clinical trials of an experimental virus treatment.

The approval comes as the company plans to seek conditional approval for its antibody drug CT-P59 for emergency use by the end of this year.

The treatment, the most advanced antibody drug in terms of research in South Korea, is directed against the surface of the virus and designed to block it from locking on to human cells.

South Korea reports 97 cases

South Korea has confirmed 97 new cases of the virus, a modest uptick from the daily levels reported last week, just as officials ease social distancing restrictions after concluding that transmissions have slowed following a resurgence in mid-August.

The figures released by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency brought the national caseload to 24,703, including 433 deaths.

Sixty-three of the new cases came from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, home to half of the country’s 51 million people, where health workers have struggled to track infections tied to various places and groups, including churches, hospitals, schools, workers and troops.

Greece reports 280 cases

Greek health authorities have announced a daily record of 13 deaths from the virus, along with 280 new confirmed cases of infections.

The country's total number of cases since the pandemic started is 22,358, with 449 deaths.

New restrictions on the number of people allowed inside restaurants, museums and archaeological site are being imposed in Athens and several regions around Greece where the incidence of new cases is considered particularly high.

Slovakia imposes new restrictive measures

Slovakia is imposing new restrictive measures in hopes of curbing a surge in infections.

Starting Thursday, it will again be mandatory to wear face masks outside in all cities, towns and villages and there will be a ban on public events, including religious services in churches. Exceptions include weddings, funerals and baptisms with a limited number of participants.

Major professional sports competitions are allowed to continue without fans.

Fitness and wellness centres and public swimming pools will be closed.

New Zealand signs deal with Pfizer, BioNTech for vaccine

The New Zealand government signed a deal to buy 1.5 million virus vaccines from Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech, with delivery potentially as early as the first quarter of 2021.

The government did not disclose financial terms of the deal, its first vaccine purchase, which will provide enough doses to vaccinate 750,000 people.

Officials said talks were continuing with other drug companies to secure more vaccine supplies for the country of 5 million people and further announcements were expected next month.

Germany reports 2,467 cases

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany increased by 2,467 to 325,331, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed..

The reported death toll rose by 6 to 9,621, the tally showed.

British PM Johnson to outline new virus lockdown system

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to present a new three-tiered alert system for coronavirus cases in England, with northwestern Liverpool expected to be the only city placed in the top category.

Like governments throughout Europe, Johnson's conservative cabinet is seeking to balance bringing down the rate of new infections against concern about the economy and frustration among voters.

The new alert system, which will classify all areas as either "medium", "high" or "very high" risk, is an attempt to bring transparency and uniformity to restrictions introduced to combat the spread of the disease.

Johnson is set to present the system in parliament on Monday afternoon and MPs will be called to vote on the measures later in the week, a source in his office said.

The national death toll from coronavirus in Britain is more than 42,000, which is the worst in Europe.

China reports 21 new virus cases

Mainland China has reported 21 new cases, matching the number of new cases a day earlier.

The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the new cases were imported infections that originated from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not count as confirmed cases, rose to 32 from 23 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases in Mainland China now stands at 85,578, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,6 34.

Mexico's virus cases rise to 817,503

Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 3,175 new cases and 139 additional fatalities, bringing the total to 817,503 cases and 83,781 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Singapore and Indonesia to open border for business

Singapore and Indonesia have agreed to reopen borders between the two countries for essential business and official travel after they were shut to curb the spread of the virus.

Indonesia has recorded over 333,000 cases, the second-highest rate in Southeast Asia behind the Philippines, and its capital Jakarta has been subject to strict social curbs. Singapore, meanwhile, is seeing just a handful of cases daily.

Those who meet the requirements for the arrangement will be subject to pre- and post-travel swab tests, the foreign ministries of the neighbouring countries said in a joint statement.

Soaring virus infection puts more French cities on alert

Two more French cities have joined Paris and Marseille and four others in maximum alert status to fight back the virus, surgical strikes with strict new measures to stop the spread of infections.

The prefecture of Montpellier, in the south, announced a maximum alert status for the city and surrounding towns starting Tuesday. Measures include the closing of cafes and bars. The southwest city of Toulouse was doing likewise after a day of meetings between mayors of surrounding towns and the prefect, the local state authority, the Toulouse newspaper La Depeche reported.

Soaring infections and increased hospitalisations put four other cities on the maximum alert list on Saturday: Lyon, Grenoble and Saint-Etienne in the southeast and Lille in the north.

National health authorities reported on Saturday nearly 26,900 new daily infections in 24 hours.

South Africa registers 1,575 new cases

South Africa has recorded 1,575 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 692,471.

The country's health ministry said at least 107 more people died of the virus, putting the total number of fatalities at 17,780.

Recoveries exceed 623,765 and over 4.4 million tests have been performed since the first case was reported in the country in March.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies