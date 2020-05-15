Fast News

The number of global coronavirus infections has surged past 4.5 million, with 303,000 deaths and 1.7 million recoveries, according to a tracker. Here are more coronavirus-related developments for May 15:

Commuters head for Transport for London underground trains in central London on May 14, 2020. (AFP)

Britain approves Abbott's Covid-19 antibody test

Britain has given the green light to Abbott Laboratories to produce a Covid-19 antibody test, shortly after it gave the same approval to Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding, health officials said on Friday.

Mass antibody testing with millions of kits is being considered by many countries as a way to speed the reopening of economies devastated by lockdowns and to introduce more tailored social distancing measures.

Novartis CEO says any new vaccine will take two years

Any vaccine to fight the new coronavirus will not be ready for use for at least two years, the chief executive of Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis , which no longer makes vaccines itself, told a German newspaper.

Novartis sold its vaccine business in 2015 to GlaxoSmithKline, one of many companies around the world now racing to make a drug. Some companies are already testing vaccine candidates on humans.

"The results of the first clinical studies on the vaccine candidates should be available in autumn," Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

"If everything goes as we hope, it will take 24 months before we have a vaccine."

For instance, Moderna Inc has sped up plans for its experimental Covid-19 vaccine and said it expected to start a late-stage trial in early summer.

But experts have said no vaccine is expected to be ready for use until at least 2021, as they must be widely tested in humans before being administered to hundreds of millions, if not billions, of people to prevent infection.

Thailand reports 7 new cases, all from overseas

Thailand reported seven new coronavirus cases, while the number of deaths remained unchanged at 56.

The new cases were all patients who arrived from Pakistan last week and have been in state quarantine, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Thailand has confirmed a total of 3,025 cases since the coronavirus outbreak started in January and earlier in the week reported zero new daily cases for the first time in two months.

Germany's cases rise by 913 to 173,152 – RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 913 to 173,152, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 101 to 7,824, the tally showed.

First case detected in Rohingya camps in Bangladesh

The first coronavirus case has been confirmed in the crowded camps for Rohingya refugees in southern Bangladesh, where more than 1 million refugees are sheltered.

The person from the Rohingya community and a local person who lives in the Cox's Bazar district who also tested positive have been isolated, Mahbub Alam Talukder, the country’s refugee commissioner, said.

Nationwide, Bangladesh has confirmed 18,863 cases, including 283 fatalities. But the toll is thought to be higher since adequate testing facilities are a challenge in the South Asian nation of 160 million people.

Yemen reports first cases in southern province

Yemen's Saudi-backed government reported the first cases of novel coronavirus in the southern province of Al Dhalea, underlining fears that the infection had found a foothold in the war-torn country.

The government's coronavirus committee said on Twitter seven more cases have been confirmed in the port city of Aden where it is based and that Al Dhalea had recorded its first three infections, bringing the total in areas under its control to 85 cases with 12 deaths.

The country is divided between the Aden government and the Iran-aligned Houthi movement that controls the capital, Sanaa, and most large urban centres.

Houthi authorities have reported only two cases with one death, both in Sanaa.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday that the virus "has been circulating undetected and unmitigated in Yemen for some weeks", increasing the likelihood that a surge in infections could overwhelm its shattered health system.

Coronavirus puts 4 million girls at risk of child marriage

Four million girls are at risk of child marriage in the next two years because of the new coronavirus pandemic, a global charity said on Friday, as campaigners warned that the crisis could undo decades of work to end the practice.

Deepening poverty caused by the loss of livelihoods is likely to drive many families to marry off their daughters early, World Vision said.

"When you have any crisis like a conflict, disaster or pandemic rates of child marriage go up," the charity's child marriage expert Erica Hall told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"If we don't start thinking about how to prevent it now it will be too late. We can't wait for the health crisis to pass first."

Vietnam reports 24 new cases, all imported

Vietnam reported 24 new coronavirus infections on Friday, all of which were imported cases involving Vietnamese citizens returning from Russia who were placed under quarantine on arrival, the country's health ministry said.

The Southeast Asian country has gone 29 days without a domestically transmitted infection and has registered a total of 312 cases, with no deaths, the ministry said.

Over 90% of Vietnam's confirmed cases have recovered.

China reports 4 new cases

China reported 4 new coronavirus cases for May 14, up from 3 cases a day earlier, the country's health commission said.

All of the new cases were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

The number of new asymptomatic cases fell slightly to 11 from 12 a day earlier.

The total number of cases now stands at 82,933 while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,633.

US Republicans open to future coronavirus relief bill

US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he is open to another relief bill that might help alleviate economic pain inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic, and is even talking to members of President Trump's administration about possible legislation.

The top Republican in the US Congress, though, declined to say in an interview with Fox News when his party might begin negotiating a bill and said their "red line" is including liability protection for companies and other institutions.

Mexico reports record one-day virus surge

Mexico's health ministry on Thursday confirmed 257 additional coronavirus deaths and 2,409 new infections, the biggest one-day rise in cases since the pandemic began.

The new infections brought confirmed coronavirus cases to 42,595 and 4,477 deaths in total, according to the official tally.

CDC alerts doctors to Covid-19 linked condition in children

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a serious rare inflammatory condition in children linked with the coronavirus.

In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children. The agency’s case definition includes current or recent Covid-19 infection or exposure to the virus, a fever of at least 100.4 for at least 24 hours, severe illness requiring hospitalisation, inflammatory markers in blood tests, and evidence of problems affecting at least two organs that could include the heart, kidneys, lungs, skin or other nervous system organs.

The name and definition are similar to those used in Europe, where the condition was first reported several weeks ago.

The condition has been reported in at least 110 New York children and in several kids in other states. A few children have died.

Trump's Mar-a-Lago club to partially reopen

US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club will partially reopen to members this weekend as South Florida slowly reopens from the coronavirus lockdown.

An email sent Thursday to members says the Palm Beach resort's Beach Club restaurant, its pool and its whirlpool will reopen Saturday after being closed two months, but that its main building, which includes hotel rooms, the main dining area and the president's private residence, will remain closed.

Members will have to practice social distancing and lounge chairs will be set two metres apart. They will have to bring their own towels.

At least 43 migrants infected – Panama

The government of Panama said Thursday that 43 migrants have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and 119 others are in quarantine at relief stations near the border with Colombia.

Panama’s national migration office said there have been no deaths among the migrants, 41 of whom are receiving medical care at a shelter in Lajas Blancas. The 119 quarantined migrants had contact with the confirmed cases. Two other migrant cases were detected earlier in the year.

Brazil registers record 13,944 new cases

Brazil registered a daily record 13,944 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday and 844 additional deaths, according to health ministry data.

Brazil has now tallied 202,918 confirmed cases of the virus since the outbreak began and 13,933 deaths.

Chile digs thousands of graves for Covid-19 surge

Thousands of fresh graves are being dug in the Chilean capital’s main cemetery amid a spike in the South American country’s Covid-19 cases, authorities said Thursday.

Chile’s infection rate soared this week, prompting the government to declare a mandatory lockdown of Santiago’s seven million people from Friday.

The country recorded between 350 and 500 new infections a day until a surge in cases at the weekend. By Wednesday, 2,600 infections were registered in a 24-hour period, with almost the same number on Thursday.

Qatar makes wearing masks outside mandatory

Qatar's interior ministry announced on Thursday that wearing masks will be mandatory to go outside starting Sunday and that those who do not comply will be fined up to $53,000.

Violators could also be jailed up to three years, or either of those punishments, according to a statement on the ministry's Twitter account.

The statement added that the only exception would be people driving solo.

Qatar reported 1,733 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, with a total of 28,272 cases and 14 deaths.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies