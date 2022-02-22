Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 426M people and killed over 5.9M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Iran only imports Western vaccines that are not produced in the US or Britain. (AP Archive)

Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Iran returns donated vaccines because they were made in US

Iran has returned 820,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines donated by Poland because they were manufactured in the United States, state TV reported.

TV quoted Mohammad Hashemi, an official in the country’s Health Ministry, as saying that Poland donated about a million doses of the British-Swedish AstraZeneca vaccine to Iran.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say on all state matters, in 2020 rejected any possibility of American or British vaccines entering the country, calling them "forbidden."

Iran now only imports Western vaccines that are not produced in the US or Britain.

With more than 135,000 total deaths from Covid-19, according to official numbers, Iran has the highest national death toll in the Middle East.

It says it has vaccinated some 90 percent of its population above age 18 with two shots, although only 37 percent of that group has had a third shot.

Mexico reports nearly 100 Covid fatalities

Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 98 more fatalities from Covid-19 and 4,832 new infections, bringing the overall death toll to 315,786 and the number of cases to 5,418,257.

Brazil registers over 300 deaths

Brazil has had 37,339 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 318 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 28,245,551 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 644,604, according to ministry data.

England scraps compulsory self-isolation period for Covid cases

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced all pandemic legal curbs in England would end later this week, urging a shift from government intervention to personal responsibility.

But he faced scientific unease and claims of political calculation to shut down discontent at the restrictions and his premiership within his ruling Conservative party.

Johnson, who has been mired in scandals that have threatened his hold on power, said the legal need for people to self-isolate when infected with Covid-19 would stop from Thursday.

Johnson pushed ahead with the changes despite news that Queen Elizabeth II had tested positive for the first time, calling it "a reminder that this virus has not gone away".

English medic warns new variants could be more resistant to vaccines

England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty has warned there will be new Covid-19 variants and said some of them could be more resistant to vaccines.

Earlier, Britain said it would end all coronavirus restrictions in England including mandatory self-isolation for people with Covid-19 and free testing, drawing skepticism from some scientists and political opponents.

"We all expect... there to be new variants. And some of those new variants will just disappear," Whitty told a press conference.

"But some of them will cause significant problems."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies