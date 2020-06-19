Fast News

Covid-19 has now killed over 455,000 people worldwide since the outbreak emerged in China last year, according to tracking websites. Here are the developments for June 19:

Nuns wearing face masks are walking in Via dei Condotti street after Italy opened its borders to European countries allowing free movement after the coronavirus disease in Rome, Italy. June 12, 2020. (Yara Nardi / Reuters)

Friday, June 19

Virus in Italy two months before first case

The coronavirus was already present in two large cities in northern Italy in December, over two months before the first case was detected, a national health institute study of wastewater has found.

Researchers discovered genetic traces of Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, in samples of wastewater collected in Milan and Turin at the end of last year, and Bologna in January, the ISS institute said in a statement.

Italy's first known native case was discovered mid-February.

The results "help to understand the start of the circulation of the virus in Italy," the ISS said.

They "confirm the by-now consolidated international evidence" as to the strategic function of sewer samples as an early detection tool, it added.

Italy was the first European country to be hit by the virus and the first in the world to impose a nationwide lockdown. The first known case, other than a couple of visiting Chinese tourists, was a patient in the town of Codogno in the Lombardy region.

Italy has recorded over 34,500 deaths.

ISS water quality expert Giuseppina La Rosa and her team examined 40 wastewater samples from October 2019 to February 2020.

Samples from October and November 2019 were negative, showing the virus had yet to arrive, La Rosa said.

Given the large number of coronavirus cases that have little or no symptoms, wastewater testing could signal the presence of the virus even before the first cases are clinically confirmed in areas untouched by the epidemic or where it has ebbed.

The ISS is launching a pilot study of sewage samples at priority sites identified in tourist resorts in July, and expected to set up a nationwide surveillance network of wastewater by the autumn.

First results of CureVac vaccine trial expected in 2 months

The first trial results of a coronavirus vaccine being developed by CureVac are expected in two months, German news website Focus Online reported.

CureVac, an unlisted German company, this week said first meaningful results could be available in September or October and, under favourable conditions, it could be approved by the middle of next year.

Thailand reports 5 new coronavirus cases

Thailand on Friday reported five new coronavirus cases, all of which were found in quarantine, making it 25 days without a confirmed domestic transmission of the virus.

The new cases were Thais returning from Saudi Arabia, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman for the government's Covid-19 task force.

Thailand has recorded 58 deaths related to Covid-19 among some 3,146 confirmed cases, of which 3,008 patients have recovered.

Germany's confirmed virus cases rise by 770

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany increased by 770 to 188,534, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 16 to 8,872, the tally showed.

Hungary ready for second wave

Hungary's government will take the necessary legal and economic measures to protect lives in case there is a second wave of the novel coronavirus epidemic, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.

"If there are signs pointing to a second wave (of the virus) coming, we will not hesitate to take the necessary legal and economic steps," Orban said.

NY to reopen restaurants

Restaurants, a key part of New York City’s identity, will be allowed to open with outdoor seating Monday as the city enters the second phase of easing coronavirus restrictions, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday.

The outdoor seating plan will provide a lifeline for New York’s crucial restaurant industry as the city emerges cautiously from lockdown.

“We have to save this industry,” he said. “It’s part of our identity.”

Masks mandatory in California

California will require people to wear masks in most indoor settings and outdoors when distancing isn’t possible under a statewide order.

The order comes as California broadly reopens the economy; in most counties, people can now shop, dine in at restaurants, get their hair done and go to church, among other things.

The order will require people to wear masks when inside or in line for any indoor public spaces, in healthcare settings like hospitals and pharmacies, while waiting for or riding public transportation and in outdoor spaces where its not possible to stay 1.8 metres apart from other people.

Virus keeps spreading in South Korea

The virus continues to spread in South Korea, particularly in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan region, which is home to half the country’s 51 million people.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 49 new cases for the nation, with 26 of them in Seoul and the nearby port city of Incheon. South Korea has had a total of 12,306 infections, including 280 deaths.

India cases rise more

India has recorded the highest one-day spike of 13,586 virus cases, raising the total to 380,532.

The country's death toll reached 12,573, a rise of 336. The number of recoveries touched 52 percent at 204,711.

Singapore opens gyms, dining out

Singaporeans can wine and dine at restaurants, work out at the gym and socialise with no more than five people at a time as of Friday, when the city-state removed most of its pandemic lockdown restrictions.

Malls, gyms, massage parlours, parks and other public facilities reopened their doors with strict social distancing and other precautions.

Japan, Vietnam to partially lift restrictions

Japan and Vietnam have agreed to partially lift travel bans and ease restrictions step by step as a way to reopen economic and bilateral exchanges between the two Asian nations where virus infections have largely been taken under control.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters that Vietnam is one of four countries that Japan has been discussing resuming mutual visits in phases. Japan is also seeking similar bilateral arrangements with Thailand, Australia and New Zealand.

The two countries are discussing final details such as timing of resumption, Motegi said.

China publishes virus genome data from Beijing outbreak

China has published the genome data for the virus behind the latest coronavirus outbreak in the capital city of Beijing, the website of state-backed National Microbiology Data Center showed.

State-backed Beijing News also reported that the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention submitted the genome sequencing data for the virus to the World Health Organization, which had previously sought access to the data.

China reports 32 new cases

Mainland China reported 32 new virus cases, 25 of which were reported in the capital city Beijing, China's National Health Commission said.

This compared with 28 confirmed cases a day earlier, 21 of which were in Beijing. Local authorities are restricting the movement of people in the capital and stepping up other measures to prevent the virus from spreading further following a series of local infections.

Another five asymptomatic patients, those who are infected with the coronavirus but show no symptoms, were also reported as of June 18 compared with eight a day earlier.

China does not count these patients as confirmed cases.

Mexico posts record number of infections

Mexico's health ministry reported a record 5,662 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 667 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 165,455 cases and 19,747 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Californians ordered to wear face masks in public

California's Governor Gavin Newsom ordered all Californians to wear face masks in public in a bid to stem the spread of the virus.

"Science shows that face coverings and masks work," Newsom said in a statement. "They are critical to keeping those who are around you safe, keeping businesses open and restarting our economy."

His order came following a decision last week by officials in Orange County, south of Los Angeles, to rescind an order requiring people to wear masks in public.

Three other counties – Fresno, Riverside and San Bernardino – had also walked backed on requirements to wear face coverings because of public pressure.

Further US lockdowns not needed, Fauci says

The US does not require more widespread lockdowns to get its outbreak under control, despite the fact that the national daily infection rate is not showing signs of decline, leading government expert Anthony Fauci said in an interview Thursday.

"I don't think we're going to be talking about going back to lockdown," he said when asked whether places like California and Texas that are seeing a surge in their caseload should reissue stay-at-home orders.

"I think we're going to be talking about trying to better control those areas of the country that seem to be having a surge of cases."

Brazil inches towards 1 million cases

Brazil's health ministry reported new Covid-19 statistics showing the country fast approaching 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 50,000 deaths.

With the world's worst outbreak outside the US, Brazil now has 978,142 confirmed cases and 47,748 deaths, up 1,238 from Wednesday, the ministry said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies