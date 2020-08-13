Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has now infected over 20.8 million people and has killed around 750,000 peaople. Here are the latest updates for August 13:

A man test-rides a bicycle at a market during the Covid-19 pandemic in New Delhi, India, August 4, 2020. (Reuters)

Thursday, August 13, 2020

India's sets another one-day record for new cases

India reported another record daily rise in infections, as the country's death toll from Covid-19 surpassed 47,000.

Infections grew by 66,999 to reach a total of nearly 2.4 million to date, India's health ministry said.

The country, with the world's third biggest case load behind the United States and Brazil, has now reported a jump of 50,000 cases or more each day for 15 straight days.

Ukraine sees record daily high in new cases

Ukraine records a record daily jump of 1,592 cases, the national council of security and defence said.

The number of infections has increased sharply in Ukraine in the past two months as authorities have eased some restrictions, allowing cafes, churches and public transport to reopen.

Philippines eyes clinical trials for Russian vaccine in October

The Philippines plans to start clinical trials for a Russian coronavirus vaccine in October, with President Rodrigo Duterte expected to be inoculated as early as May 2021, the country's presidential spokesman said.

Phase three clinical trials in the Philippines are due to run from October to March 2021, after a panel of vaccine experts completes its review on Russia's phase one and two trials in September, Harry Roque, Duterte's spokesman, told a briefing.

Russia on Tuesday became the first country to grant regulatory approval for a Covid-19 vaccine, to be named "Sputnik V" in homage to the Soviet Union's launch of the world's first satellite.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 1,445 to 219,964

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,445 to 219,964, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 4 to 9,211, the tally showed.

Virus cases slow in China, but up in Hong Kong

New locally transmitted cases of the coronavirus reported in China have fallen into the single digits, but Hong Kong is seeing another rise in hospitalizations and deaths.

China’s National Health Commission said Thursday that eight new cases were registered in the last 24 hours in the northwestern region of Xinjiang, whose main city of Urumqi has enacted lockdown measures and travel restrictions to control China’s latest outbreak. An additional 11 cases were brought by Chinese returning from overseas.

Hong Kong, meanwhile, has 62 new cases, up from 33 on Wednesday, along with an additional five deaths.

The semi-autonomous southern Chinese city has required masks be worn in all public settings and limited indoor dining among other measures to curb a new outbreak.

Brazil records 1,175 deaths

Brazil registered 55,155 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 1,175 deaths, the health ministry said.

Brazil now has 3,164,785 confirmed cases and 104,201 deaths.

New Zealand PM expects virus cluster to grow further

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said she expected the coronavirus cluster in the country to grow further before slowing down, as the Pacific nation reported an additional 13 new cases from domestic transmission.

"As we all learnt from our first experience with Covid, once you identify a cluster, it grows before it slows. We should expect that to be the case here," Ardern told a media briefing in Wellington on Thursday.

The discovery of four infected family members in Auckland two days ago shocked a country that had not recorded a case for more than three months.

Mainland China reports 19 new cases

China has reported 19 new coronavirus cases on the mainland on Aug. 12, down from 25 on the previous day, the country's health authority has said.

The National Health Commission said on Thursday in its daily bulletin that 11 of the new cases were imported, versus 16 a day earlier.

It also said 20 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases had been found on Wednesday, the same as the day before.

China's total number of cases now stands at 84,756. The official death toll is unchanged at 4,634

Mexico's cases near 500,000

Mexico's health ministry has reported 5,858 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 737 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 498,380 cases and 54,666 deaths.

Australia's Victoria reports 278 new cases

Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria has said eight people had died from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, a day after recording the deadliest day of the pandemic with 21 casualties.

The state reported 278 new daily infections on Thursday compared with 410 on Wednesday.

A cluster of infections in Melbourne, the Victorian capital and Australia's second-largest city, forced authorities last week to impose a night curfew, tighten restrictions on people's daily movements and order large parts of state economy to close.

Trump releases recommendations for reopening US schools

US President Donald Trump has released eight recommendations for reopening US schools amid the coronavirus pandemic, including that masks be used when social distancing is not possible.

Trump said at a White House press briefing that the federal government would provide 125 million reusable masks to school districts around the country.

Walt Disney World actors to return to work

Actors who had objected to Walt Disney Co's proposed coronavirus safeguards at the Walt Disney World theme park have reached an agreement to return to work after the company offered Covid-19 tests, according to a union statement.

Actors' Equity Association said Disney had committed to providing Covid-19 tests at the Florida theme park for its members, who cannot wear protective masks while performing.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies