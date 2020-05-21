Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has affected more than five million people, with some 329,900 deaths. Coronavirus-related updates for May 21:

A member of the medical team wears a protective suit as she swabs for saliva in a patient at a testing centre for coronavirus disease in Tehran, Iran on May 20, 2020. (Reuters)

Iran says 10,000 health workers infected with Covid-19

Around 10,000 Iranian health workers have been infected with the new coronavirus, the semi-official ILNA news agency quoted the deputy health minister as saying.

"Around 10,000 health workers have been infected with the deadly disease in Iran and some of them have died," Qassem Janbabai said, according to ILNA.

US orders 300M doses of potential Covid-19 vaccine

The US government has ordered 300 million doses of a potential Covid-19 virus being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and hopes first doses can be made available by October, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said.

"This contract with AstraZeneca is a major milestone in Operation Warp Speed’s work toward a safe, effective, widely available vaccine by 2021," HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement.

Russia's virus death toll passes 3,000 mark

Russia’s official coronavirus death toll rose to 3,099 after officials said 127 people had died in the last 24 hours.

Russia’s authorities reported 8,849 new cases of the novel coronavirus, pushing the nationwide case tally to 317,554.

UK says Covid track and trace system will be ready soon

Britain is dealing with technical issues of its track and trace app that it hopes will help it keep the coronavirus outbreak under control, but will use traditional tracking means until it is rolled out, the security minister said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday a "world-beating" programme to test and trace those suspected of having been in contact with people who have tested positive for Covid-19 would be in place by June 1.

The test and track programme is seen as a key measure to reopen the country.

EasyJet to restart some flights in June with compulsory masks

British low-cost airline easyJet said it would restart a small number of flights on June 15, becoming the latest airline to plan for the return of European travel by making face masks mandatory onboard.

EasyJet's planes have been grounded since late March when the coronavirus spread across Europe. The airline said it would restart primarily domestic flights in Britain and France, before adding other destinations.

Flights would restart with new safety measures including the wearing of masks by passengers and cabin crew, enhanced cleaning of aircraft and no food service onboard.

Airlines to follow price rules as India resumes some flights

Airlines should stick to ticket price guidelines issued by India's civil aviation ministry when they restart some domestic flights, the ministry said.

Airlines should adhere to the lower and upper limits of fares set by the ministry, it said in a notice, but it did not give details on the amounts.

The gradual opening up of air travel comes as India's cases of coronavirus hit 112,359, according to the health ministry, increasing 5,609 over the previous day – one of the highest single-day rises in recent weeks. Deaths stood at 3,435.

Philippines reports four new coronavirus deaths

The Philippines' health ministry reported four new coronavirus deaths and 213 additional confirmed cases.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths because of the pandemic had increased to 846, while infections had risen to 13,434. But 68 more patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 3,000.

Singapore confirms 448 more cases

Singapore's health ministry said it confirmed another 448 coronavirus cases, taking the city-state's tally of infections to 29,812.

The country’s health ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that the country is planning to lift the coronavirus lockdown in three phases starting on June 2.

Malaysia reports 50 new coronavirus cases

Malaysian health authorities reported 50 new coronavirus cases, raising the cumulative total to 7,059 cases.

The health ministry also reported no new deaths, keeping total fatalities at 114.

Germany's cases rise by 57 to 176,752

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 745 to 176,752, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 57 to 8,147, the tally showed.

Thailand reports three new cases, no new deaths

Thailand reported three new coronavirus infections and no new deaths, bringing the total to 3,037 confirmed cases and 56 fatalities since the outbreak started in January.

The new cases included two domestic transmissions and one infection found in quarantine in an individual returning to Thailand from the Philippines, said spokesman for the government's coronavirus task force, Taweesin Wisanuyothin.

Japan ending state of emergency in three prefectures

Japan’s Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura says experts have approved a government plan to remove a coronavirus state of emergency in Osaka and two neighbouring prefectures

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared the state of emergency on April 7 in parts of Japan including Tokyo and later expanded it to nationwide.

Japan has about 16,424 confirmed cases and 777 deaths as of Wednesday, according to the health ministry.

China reports two new cases

China recorded two new coronavirus cases for May 20, down from five a day earlier, the National Health Commission (NHC) reported.

The NHC reported 31 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, up from 16 a day earlier.

The total number of Covid-19 infections in China to date now stands at 82,967but the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Brazil sees record of nearly 20,000 new cases

Brazil's coronavirus outbreak worsened on Wednesday and the South American nation could soon have the second-highest number of cases in the world as the health ministry reported 888 new deaths and nearly 20,000 new cases in a single day.

Brazil could soon have more coronavirus cases than any nation in the world except the United States. Russia currently has the second highest number of cases.

Brazil's confirmed case tally now stands at 291,579, according to the ministry.

Peru passes 100,000 cases, 3,000 dead

Peru has become the second Latin American country after Brazil to reach 100,000 coronavirus cases, according to health ministry figures out Wednesday.

The number of dead from Covid-19 has also passed 3,000, with only Brazil and Mexico having suffered more.

Both cases and deaths have tripled since April 30.

The dire statistics come even though Peru has been in lockdown for nine weeks, paralysing the economy.

The vast majority of cases are in Lima and its port Callao, where one third of the country's 32 million people live.

Mexico registers record one-day toll with 424 fatalities

Mexico's health ministry registered 2,248 new coronavirus infections and an additional 424 fatalities, a record one-day death toll since the start of the pandemic.

The new infections brought confirmed coronavirus cases to 56,594 and 6,090 deaths in total, according to the official tally.

WHO records highest daily number of cases

The World Health Organization said Wednesday it had registered a new daily record number of Covid-19 cases as it quickly neared the "tragic milestone" of five million total infections.

The UN agency's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that on Tuesday, there were "106,000 cases reported to WHO –– the most in a single day since the outbreak began" in December.

The Geneva-based WHO's coronavirus disease dashboard said that 106,662 confirmed cases had been reported to the agency from around the world.

Trump says his malaria drug regimen finishes in next day or two

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the regimen of an anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine that he is taking to ward off the coronavirus finishes in the next day or two.

Trump revealed this week he was taking the drug despite medical warnings about potential serious side effects and questions about its effectiveness in preventing Covid-19.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies