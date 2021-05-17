Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 164 million people and claimed at least 3.4 million lives. Here are all virus-related developments for May 18:

A Palestinian man shows damage building after Israeli warplanes destroyed headquarters of the Qatari Red Crescent Society in Al Rimal neighbourhood of besieged Gaza on May 17, 2021. (AA)

Tuesday, May 18:

Israeli strike destroys Gaza Covid-19 lab

The Palestinian enclave of Gaza's only Covid-19 laboratory has no longer been able to carry out testing due to an Israeli air strike on the clinic housing it, local authorities said.

Al Rimal clinic, in the town of the same name in besieged Gaza, was partly destroyed, while the territory's Health Ministry and the office of Qatar's Red Crescent were also hit, officials said.

Medical personnel at the ministry were wounded, some critically, the enclave's deputy health minister Yousef Abu al-Rish told reporters.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf Qidra said the Israeli strikes "threaten to undermine the efforts of the Health Ministry in the face of the Covid pandemic."

Mexico posts over 800 new cases



Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 822 new confirmed cases in the country and 56 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,382,745 infections and 220,493 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll is at least 60 percent above the confirmed figure.

Brazil reports over 29,900 new cases

Brazil has recorded 29,916 additional confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, along with 786 deaths, Health Ministry figures showed.

Brazil has now registered 15.66 million cases since the pandemic began, and the official death toll stands at 436,537, according to ministry data.

Could take 10 years to vaccinate Venezuela at current rate

Venezuela's slow rate of vaccination means it could take up to 10 years for the country to be fully vaccinated, the president of the nation's Academy of Medicine has said.

Venezuela, with about 30 million inhabitants, has received 1.4 million vaccines from China and Russia, according to its health ministry. Authorities hope to receive enough doses for about 5 million people from the World Health Organization's COVAX system.

The government has not announced how many people have received the vaccine.

WHO welcomes US donation of more vaccine doses



The head of the World Health Organization has hailed news that US President Joe Biden will send at least 20 million more vaccine doses abroad by the end of June, marking the first time the United States is sharing vaccines authorised for domestic use.

"I welcome @POTUS & 's commitment to donate 80M #COVID19 vaccine doses to countries in need. Your commitment to global health is deeply appreciated! #COVAX partners stand ready to support equitable distribution. Solidarity is the only way to save lives & liveli hoods everywhere," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on Twitter, referring to the WHO-backed COVAX vaccine distribution platform.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies