Covid-19 has killed more than 4.6M people and infected over 223M globally. Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments for September 9:

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk on a street in Tokyo on September 8, 2021. (Reuters)

Thursday, September 9, 2021

Japan extends virus emergency until end of September

Japan has announced it is extending a state of emergency in Tokyo and 18 other areas until the end of September as health care systems remain under severe strain, although new infections have slowed slightly.

The current state of emergency, which was to end on Sunday, was issued first in Okinawa in May and gradually expanded. Despite the prolonged emergency, the largely voluntary measures have become less effective as the exhausted public increasingly ignores them.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said serious cases remain high and are still overwhelming many hospitals.

He called on the people to continue to work remotely and other social distancing measures “so that we can return to safe and prosperous daily lives.”

The extension will cover a period when Japan’s government is in transition. Suga has announced that he will not run in a Sept. 29 race for his party’s leadership, and his successor in that race will likely become the next prime minister.

Singapore to ease restrictions for migrant workers

Singapore has said it will start easing movement restrictions for migrant workers living in dormitories from next week, more than a year after the curbs were imposed due to a surge in infections in their often cramped quarters.

The announcement by the manpower ministry came after more than 90 percent of the workers in dormitories were fully vaccinated, higher than Singapore's overall vaccination rate at 81 percent, which is one of the highest in the world.

Up to 500 vaccinated migrant workers will be allowed to visit pre-identified public locations for six hours each week. They are required to take a rapid antigen test before and three days after, the ministry said in a statement, adding it would evaluate the pilot scheme after a month.

"Together with the implementation of a multi-layered strategy to test, detect and contain the spread of Covid-19, we are now better prepared to handle any outbreaks at the dormitories," said the ministry.

Meanwhile, all other migrant workers will be allowed to visit recreation centres up to twice a week, and organised excursions by non-governmental organisations for vaccinated migrant workers to local attractions will resume.

Currently, migrant workers are mostly confined to their living quarters, other than for work, nearby recreation or essential errands.

Biden to deliver six-step plan on pandemic

President Joe Biden will outline new approaches to control the pandemic in the United States, which rages on despite the wide availability of vaccines.

In a speech, Biden will focus on six areas, including new plans to get more people vaccinated, enhancing protection for those who already have had shots and keeping schools open, according to a White House official.

The speech would also cover increasing testing and mask-wearing, protecting an economic recovery from the pandemic-induced recession and improving healthcare for people infected with the disease, the official said.

"We know that increasing vaccinations will stop the spread of the pandemic, will get the pandemic under control, will return people to normal life," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday. "We have more work to do, and we are still at war with the virus."

Increasing infections have raised concerns as children head back to school, while also rattling investors and upending company return-to-office plans.

Just over 53 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated, including almost two-thirds of the adult population, according to CDC data. The disease has killed more than 649,000 Americans.

Virus infects 99 kids at Philippine orphanage

As patients fill Philippine hospitals to the brim, officials say the virus has hit an orphanage and infected almost 100 children.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said the outbreak in the orphanage could have been prevented and “the children could have been saved from the life-threatening risks of Covid” had minimum health standards been followed strictly.

Of the 122 people infected, 99 are age 18 and younger while the rest are personnel of the Gentlehands Orphanage, the mayor said in a statement Thursday.

The virus apparently spread when an adult who was infected but didn't have symptoms visited the orphanage in the city in metropolitan Manila.

The Philippines reported 12,751 new cases and 174 deaths on Wednesday and has now counted 2.1 million cases with 34,672 deaths.

New Zealand agrees vaccine deal with Spain

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said her government has reached a deal with Spain to receive more than a quarter of a million additional doses of the Pfizer Inc vaccine.

The additional doses will arrive in Auckland on Friday to help the country's vaccination programme, Ardern said in a news conference.

New Zealand reported 13 new cases of on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the latest Delta variant outbreak to 868..

Sydney to set out roadmap for easing curbs even as cases rise

Authorities will announce plans on Thursday to bring Sydney out of an extended lockdown, with fully vaccinated residents to be freed from stay-home orders by the end of October, local media reported.

New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian had initially pursued a Covid-zero strategy to quell an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant that began in mid-June, but has since shifted to focusing on increasing inoculation rates.

Under the strategy to be announced on Thursday, Sydney residents will receive some freedom from movement restrictions when New South Wales reaches a 70 percent vaccinated rate, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

About 43% of the adult population of the state, Australia's most populous, have been fully vaccinated, with around 76 percent having received at least one dose.

Some areas of the state will have curbs lifted within days, the Sydney Morning Herald said.

Hawaii begins vaccination verification phone app

The US state of Hawaii is launching a programme that will allow people to use their smart phones to prove they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The move comes shortly before Honolulu and Maui begin instituting vaccine requirements for patrons of restaurants and other businesses.

State officials say people who have been vaccinated in Hawaii will be able to upload a photo of their paper vaccination card to the Safe Travels Hawaii website to create a digital vaccination record. The website will crosscheck the information with data in the state’s vaccination database.

Diners may show the record to restaurants in lieu of their paper vaccination card.

Raikkonen to miss Italian GP

Kimi Raikkonen will miss the Italian GP after testing positive for the coronavirus, Formula 1 announced Wednesday.

"Following his positive Covid-19 test last week, Kimi Raikkonen will sit out this weekend's Italian Grand Prix, with Robert Kubica set to race in his place for Alfa Romeo," F1 said in a statement.

Raikkonen, who is racing for Alfa Romeo, confirmed last week that he would retire from Formula 1 at the end of this season

The team said Raikkonen has not yet been cleared for a return to racing as the Finnish driver is still isolating at home.

Brazil registers 250 additional deaths

Brazil reported 250 Covid-19 deaths and 14,430 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered 584,421 total coronavirus deaths and over 20 million total confirmed cases.

Argentina receives first batch of Pfizer vaccine

After more than a year of negotiations with Pfizer Laboratories, a first shipment of 100,620 COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Argentina as part of a deal with the US company for 20 million doses scheduled for 2021.

The vaccines will be distributed from Monday to "adolescents without comorbidities, from the age of 17", a senior Argentinian official said.

The arrival of the vaccines comes after months of political controversy in Argentina and governmental disputes with Pfizer that were finally overcome after the government made changes to a legislation that the US company resisted.

Argentina's health agency approved the use of Pfizer's vaccine in December 2020 after Argentina hosted one of the largest phase 3 clinical trials to confirm its effectiveness.

Slovakia starts vaccinating children

Children between 5 and 11 years of age can be vaccinated for coronavirus in Slovakia beginning Thursday, the country’s health minister said Wednesday.

Vladimir Lengvarsky made the decision on advice from experts and doctors.

Noting vaccination for those older than 12 began months ago, Lengvarsky said children in the new age group can also be administered the vaccine upon the approval of parents and the child’s pediatrician.

He also noted that the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine will begin next week.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies