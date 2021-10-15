Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 240M people and killed over 4.8M globally. Here are the virus-related developments for October 15:

A man holds up a baby doll with syringes during a protest against the mandatory sanitary pass called "green pass" in the aim to limit the spread of the Covid-19 in central Rome on October 9, 2021. (AFP)

Friday, October 15, 2021

Protests and blockades: Italy braces for new Covid rules



Italy is bracing for nationwide protests, blockades, and potential disruption as tough new coronavirus restrictions for workers came into effect.

All workers must show a so-called Green Pass, offering proof of vaccination, recent recovery from Covid-19, or a negative test -- or face being declared absent without pay.

More than 86 percent of Italians over the age of 12 have received at least one jab, thus automatically qualifying for the certification.

But up to three million workers are estimated to be unvaccinated -- and most will only be able to work if they pay for their own tests either every 48 or 72 hours, depending on the type.

Fourteen US state attorneys general press Facebook on vaccine disinformation

The attorneys general of 14 US states have sent a letter to Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg asking if the top disseminators of vaccine disinformation on the platform received special treatment from the company.

The line of inquiry was generated after Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen used internal documents to disclose that the social media platform has built a system that exempts high-profile users from some or all of its rules.

In the letter, which was sent on Wednesday, the 14 Democratic attorneys general said they are "extremely concerned" with recent reports that Facebook maintained lists of members who have received special treatment, and want to know if the "Disinformation Dozen" were part of those lists.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate describes the "Disinformation Dozen" as 12 anti-vaxxers who are responsible for almost two-thirds of anti-vaccine content circulating on social media platforms.

Sydney to end quarantine for international travellers

Sydney will end its quarantine for fully vaccinated international travellers from November 1, New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet said on Friday, foreshadowing the full return of overseas travel after more than 19 months.

Australia closed its international borders in March 2020 in response to the pandemic, allowing entry almost exclusively to only citizens and permanent residents who are required to undergo a mandatory two-week hotel quarantine at their own expense.

"We want people back, we are leading the nation out of the pandemic ... we are opening Sydney and New South Wales to the world," Perrottet told reporters in Sydney, the state capital.

The federal government's reopening plans unveiled in July proposed abolishing caps on returning vaccinated Australians and a gradual reopening of international travel with safe countries once full vaccination rates reach 80 percent.

Infections linger near record levels in Australia's Victoria

Covid cases in Australia's Victoria hovered near record levels, even as authorities look set to lift lockdown restrictions next week in Melbourne, the state capital, as the state nears a key vaccination milestone.

A total of 2,179 new locally acquired cases were reported in Victoria, the majority in Melbourne, down from a record 2,297 a day earlier. State Premier Daniel Andrews has said some curbs will ease next week as Victoria's double-dose vaccination levels race towards the 70 percent mark from 63 percent now.

Australia had stayed largely virus-free for most of this year until the third wave of infections fuelled by the fast-moving Delta variant spread across its southeast from late June, forcing a months-long lockdown in Sydney, Melbourne, and Canberra.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies