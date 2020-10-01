Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has killed over a million people and infected more than 34 million worldwide. Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments for October 1:

Workers carry a coffin to the grave at the burial site for victims of the coronavirus at Keputih cemetery in Surabaya, East Java on September 26, 2020. (AFP)



Global cases cross 34M mark

Worldwide count of the coronavirus cases crossed the 34 million-mark, according to a tracking portal.

The United States tops the list of countries with most cases followed by India and Brazil.

Brazil records over 1,000 deaths

Brazil registered 1,031 additional coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours and 33,413 new cases, the nation's health ministry has said.

The South American nation has now registered a total of 143,952 coronavirus deaths and 4,810,935 confirmed cases, according to the official data released on Wednesday.

Mexico sees over 480 more fatalities

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 743,216 on Wednesday, according to updated data from the health ministry, along with a total reported death toll of 77,646.

Authorities reported 5,053 new cases along with 483 deaths on Wednesday, but the true figures are likely significantly higher due to little testing.

Trump administration not to accept Democrats' proposal

US Treasury Steven Mnuchin has said the Trump administration would not accept Democrats' proposal for a $2.2 trillion coronavirus aid package,and indicated he wanted a deal closer to $1.5 trillion.

"We're not going to do a $2.2 trillion dollar deal," Mnuchinsaid in an interview with Fox Business Network on Wednesday. Asked if a compromise of $1.5 trillion would be acceptable, Mnuchin said: "It's in that neighbourhood."

