Fast News

Death toll from Covid-19 pandemic crosses 248,000 with more than 3.5 million confirmed cases Here are the developments on the pandemic for May 4, 2020.

A man rides his bike as another jogs past Rome's Santa Maria in Trastevere square on May 3, 2020, during the country's lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the Covid-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (AFP)

Monday, May 4, 2020

Philippines has 16 new deaths, 262 more infections

The Philippines' health ministry on reported 16 new deaths and 262 additional confirmed cases.

The health ministry said total confirmed cases have risen to 9,485 while 623 people have died.

But 101 more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,315.

Russia's cases rise again by over 10,000

The number of cases in Russia has risen by 10,581 over the past 24 hours compared with a record of 10,633 on the previous day.

This brought Russia's nationwide tally to 145,268, the country's coronavirus crisis response centre said on Monday.

It also reported 76 new deaths from Covid-19, bringing the total death toll in Russia to 1,356.

Singapore confirms 573 new cases

Singapore's health ministry said it confirmed 573 new coronavirus cases, taking the city-state's tally of infections to 18,778.

Vietnam kids back at school after 3-month virus break

Millions of schoolchildren in Vietnam returned to class after the country reported its 17th straight day of no domestically transmitted infections.

The decision to reopen schools came after the Southeast Asian nation eased social distancing measures at the end of April — with experts pointing to a decisive response involving mass quarantines and expansive contact tracing for its apparent success in containing the disease.

At a school in western Hanoi, secondary level students calmly lined up to have their temperatures checked before filing into classrooms for the first time in more than three months.

Portugal starts to emerge from lockdown

Portugal will begin to ease its lockdown, with small shops, hair salons and car dealers resuming operations as a state of emergency was lifted after more than six weeks.

The wearing of face masks or visors in stores and on public transport is compulsory under the government's plan unveiled last week for the gradual reopening of the country.

Portugal declared a state of emergency on March 19 and has so far recorded more than 25,000 virus cases, including over a thousand deaths.

That was lifted Sunday but people were still encouraged to stay home a s the country takes tentative steps towards normal life.

Shops cannot open before 10:00 am and should ensure social distancing measures are respected. Hairdressers and beauty salons can receive customers by appointment only.

Anyone found not wearing a mask or visor on public transport could be fined up to 350 euros ($380).

Chile orders new restrictions after spike in infections

Chile ordered strict new quarantine measures on three districts in the capital Santiago after a sudden spike in cases.

The health ministry reported a surge of 1,228 new infections, bringing the total to nearly 20,000 nationwide and dealing a blow to hopes it was over the worst of the crisis.

"If we do not win the battle in Santiago, we can lose the war against the coronavirus," warned Health Minister Jaime Manalich.

Cerillos, Quilicura and Recoleta districts — as well as the northern mining city of Antofagasta — would be quarantined from next Tuesday, he said.

Italy begins to emerge from world's longest nationwide lockdown

Stir-crazy Italians will be free to stroll and visit relatives for the first time in nine weeks on Monday as Europe's hardest-hit country eases back the world's longest nationwide lockdown.

Four million people — an estimated 72 percent of them men — will return to their construction sites and factories as the economically and emotionally shattered country tries to get back to work.

Restaurants that have managed to survive Italy's most disastrous crisis in generations will reopen for takeaway service.

But bars and even ice cream parlours will remain shut. The use of public transport will be discouraged and everyone will have to wear masks in indoor public spaces.

Thailand reports 18 new virus cases, no new deaths

Thailand's new cases rose to 18, after falling to single-digits for the past week, but the country reported no new deaths.

Monday's report brought the total number of cases to 2,987 since the new virus was detected in Thailand in January, with a total of 54 deaths.

The new cases were migrants who were entering Thailand through an immigration checkpoint in the southern province of Songkhla, which shares a border with Malaysia, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

They were all being quarantined in an immigration detention centre, along with 42 cases found previously on April 25, Taweesin said.

Germany's confirmed 679 more cases

The number of confirmed cases in Germany rose by 793 to 166,343, data from tracker Worldometer showed.

The death toll rose by 43 to 6,909.

New Zealand reports no new cases for first time since mid-March



New Zealand has recorded no new cases of the coronavirus for the first time since March 16, the health ministry said at a news conference.

There were no additional virus-related fatalities, and the death toll remained at 20, Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country is 1,137, he said.

China reports three new cases, all imported

China reported three new coronavirus cases, up from two the day before, data from the national health authority showed.

All of the new cases were imported, the National Health Commission said.

The commission also reported 13 new asymptomatic cases for May 3, an increase of one from the previous day.

The number of confirmed cases in China has reached 82,880. With no new deaths reported, the death toll remained at 4,633.

Australia reports 26 new cases

Australia reported 26 new Covid-19 cases, including a seven-year-old boy, across three states in the biggest daily jump in two weeks.

The number of new infections could rise still higher as more states and territories report case numbers throughout the day.

Authorities in New South Wales, the country's most populous state, closed the primary school attended by the infected boy for intensive cleaning as they attempt to trace the source of the infection.

In neighbouring Victoria state, a testing blitz returned 22 new cases, 19 of which were connected to a meat processing plant, authorities said. The northern state of Queensland reported three new cases, two of whom had been travelling overseas and one on a cruise ship.

Mexico reports 1,383 new cases, 93 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported 1,383 new Covid-19 cases and 93 more deaths, bringing the country's total to 23,471 cases and 2,154 deaths.

Of Mexico's 32 federal entities, only two have registered fewer than 100 cases, deputy health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell told a news conference.

Trump says vaccine will be available by year's end

US President Donald Trump said a vaccine for the novel coronavirus will be available by the end of the year.

Trump also said the US government was putting its “full power and might” behind remdesivir, a drug that has shown early promise as a treatment for the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

He commented during a televised town hall sponsored by Fox News Channel.

Trump said he now believes as many as 100,000 Americans could die in the pandemic, after the death toll passed his earlier estimates.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies