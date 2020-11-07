Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 50 million people and killed over 1.2 million. Here are the updates for November 7:

People wearing masks travel by underground metro in Milan, Italy, November 6, 2020. (Reuters)

Saturday, November 7, 2020

Italy reports almost 40,000 new cases

Italy has registered 39,811 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry has said, the country's highest-ever daily tally and up from 37,809 on Friday.

The ministry also reported 425 Covid-19 related deaths, down from 446 the day before.

A total of 41,063 people have now died because of Covid-19 in Italy, which has registered some 902,490 coronavirus infections since the start of its outbreak.

The northern region of Lombardy, centred on Italy's business capital Milan, remained the hardest hit area, reporting 11,489 new cases on Saturday against 9,934 on Friday.

UK reports 24,957 new infections

Britain reported 24,957 new cases of Covid-19 and 413 deaths from the virus, both up on figures from the day before, government data showed on Saturday.

Britain has banned entry to all non-resident foreigners coming from Denmark after a mutated version of the coronavirus linked to mink farms was found in humans.

"This decision to act quickly follows on from health authorities in Denmark reporting widespread outbreaks of coronavirus in mink farms," Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Twitter.

Turkey reports over 2,400 more patients



Turkey has registered 2,483 more novel coronavirus patients over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data.

The country's overall tally now stands at 391,739, the ministry said on Saturday.

A total of 1,928 more patients recovered over the past day, raising the tally to 336,221, while the death toll rose by 81 to reach 10,803.

More than 139,600 more Covid-19 tests were carried out across the country, bringing the total to over 14.98 million.

German police clash with protesters against virus curbs



German police said demonstrators protesting coronavirus restrictions attacked them on Saturday after police called on the protesters to disperse in the city of Leipzig.

"There were numerous attacks against security forces," police tweeted while media disseminated images of projectiles thrown at the police.

Germany has reported 23,399 new coronavirus cases and 130 more deaths.

The country now has a total of 642,488 infections and 11,226 fatalities, according to Rober Koch Institute.

Austria reports record-high infections

Austria reported a record high 8,241 new coronavirus infections within the last 24 hours, the interior ministry said on Saturday.

The number of deaths related to the virus rose by 37 to 1,377, it said.

Bosnian PM tests positive

Bosnia's Prime Minister ZoranTegeltija has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating at home, the cabinet said in a statement.

Tegeltija is in a stable health condition with mild symptoms of the coronavirus, the statement added on Saturday.

Bosnia on Friday reported a record number of 49 deaths from the infection and 28,000 active cases.

Malaysia reports 1,168 new cases, 3 new deaths

Malaysia has reported 1,168 new coronavirus cases, taking the country's tally to 39,357 infections, as the government extended a partial lockdown order to more states until December 6.

The Southeast Asian country also recorded three new fatalities, raising the death toll from the pandemic to 282.

Poland reports record daily increase in cases

Poland has reported a record 27,875 new daily coronavirus cases, as the total number of reported cases surpassed 500,000 and the country's struggling healthcare system faced supply shortages.

Poland has 20,249 occupied hospital beds out of 30,896 available for Covid-19 patients.

Hungary reports record high of 107 daily deaths

Hungary has reported a record high 107 daily Covid-19 deaths, while new cases rose by 5,318, the government said in a statement.

It said the number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 rose to 5,612, with 405 patients on ventilators.

Worst hit Southeast Asian country: Indonesia

Indonesia, the Southeast Asian country worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic, reported 4,262new infections on Saturday, taking the total to 433,836, data from the government's Covid-19 task force showed.

There were 98 new deaths, bringing the total to 14,540.

Trump chief of staff Meadows tests positive

President Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows has been diagnosed with the coronavirus as the nation sets daily records for confirmed cases for the pandemic.

Two senior administration officials confirmed Friday that Meadows had tested positive for the virus, which has killed more than 236,000 Americans so far this year. They offered no details on when the chief of staff came down with the virus or his current condition. His diagnosis was first reported by Bloomberg News.

One administration official said several other staffers had tested positive as well l.

Meadows travelled with Trump in the run-up to Election Day and last appeared in public early Wednesday morning without a mask as Trump falsely declared victory in the vote count.

He had been one of the close aides around Trump when the president came down with the virus more than a month ago, but was tested daily and maintained his regular work schedule.

Russia records 20,396 new infections, 364 deaths

Russia has reported 20,396 new coronavirus infections, including 5,829 in the capital Moscow, bringing the national tally to 1,753,836.

Authorities also reported 364 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 30,251.

India's cases reach 8.5 million

India has recorded 50,356 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking its total to 8.46 million, data from the health ministry showed on Saturday.

India has the world's second-highest caseload behind the United States, but has seen a steady dip in cases since September, in spite of the start of the Hindu festival season.

Deaths rose by 577 in the last 24 hours, taking total mortalities to 125,562, the ministry said

Ukraine reports record daily high of 10,746 new cases

Ukraine has registered a record 10,746 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the health minister said, up from a high of 9,850 reported on November 5.

Maksym Stepanov said the new cases had taken the total number of confirmed infections to 450,934, with 8,312 deaths.

He said 187 new deaths had been registered in the past 24 hours

Pakistan hits new daily high of cases in 3 months

Pakistan has reported more than 1,500 fresh coronavirus cases in a new one-day record over the past three months, official data showed.

The country recorded 1,502 new cases in the last 24 hours – the highest single-day tally since July 30 – pushing the total count of coronavirus infections to 341,753.

US cases hit record for third day, topping 127,000

The United States has set a third straight daily record for new Covid-19 infections, notching more than 127,000 cases.

Meanwhile, the death toll as of 8:30 pm (0130GMT) over the past 24 hours was 1,149, John Hopkins University reported.

This is far below the levels of spring when the pandemic first hit, but it is still the fourth day in a row with more than 1,000 deaths – a rate not seen since August.

As of Friday evening, the US – the worst-hit country in the world in terms of deaths and total cases – had more than 236,000 coronavirus-related fatalities and 9.7 million known infections.

China reports 33 new cases

China reported 33 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for November 6 compared to 36 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Saturday.

All the new infections were imported, according to a statement published by the National Health Commission.

China reported 27 new asymptomatic patients, compared to 33 a day earlier.

As of November 6, mainland China had 86,184 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The Covid-19 death toll stood at 4,634.

Mexico reports 5,931 new cases, 551 more deaths

Mexico's Health Ministry on Friday reported 5,931 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 551 additional fatalities, bringing the country's total to 955,128 cases and 94,323 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Argentina 'could receive' 750,000 doses of eventual Pfizer vaccine - Fernandez

Argentina President Alberto Fernandez said on Friday his country could receive 750,000 doses of an eventual coronavirus vaccine from US drugmaker Pfizer Inc in December, a glimmer of hope as cases in the South American nation show signs of receding following months of quarantine.

The announcement comes just days after the country said it was expecting to receive at least 10 million doses of Russia's main experimental Covid-19 vaccine, known as Sputnik V, between December and January.

Regulators have yet to approve a vaccine for Covid-19 but large global trials are well underway and early results are expected in November and December.

Pfizer's vaccine is among the most advanced.

Fernández added that the country also hopes to shore up access to an eventual vaccine from Britain-based AstraZeneca Plc in conjunction with University of Oxford.

Argentina is among the world's hardest hit countries. It has logged 1.22 million cases of the disease and 32,766 deaths.

Brazil's deaths pass 162,000, with 5.6 million cases – ministry

Brazil reported 18,862 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 279 deaths from Covid-19, the health ministry said on Friday.

The South American country has now registered 5,631,181 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 162,015, according to ministry data, in the world's most fatal outbreak outside the United States.

Portugal declares coronavirus health emergency

Portugal's president on Friday declared a state of health emergency that will come into force next week to allow the government to impose further coronavirus restrictions.

In a televised appearance, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said he had just signed a decree "relating to a second state of emergency" since the start of the pandemic that will last at least two weeks.

It will be "very limited and largely preventative" but "paves the way for new measures such as restricting traffic to certain times and certain days, in highest risk municipalities," he said.

The government will hold an extraordinary cabinet meeting on Saturday to decide what type of measures to introduce.

Since the start of the pandemic, Portugal has reported close to 167,000 cases and more than 2,700 deaths.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies