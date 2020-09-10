Fast News

Coronavirus pandemic kills over 908,000 people and infects more than 28 million worldwide. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for September 10:

A health worker talks to local residents for Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) for the Covid-19 coronavirus on the roadside in Allahabad on August 30, 2020. (AFP)

Thursday, September 10, 2020

India reports record spike in new virus cases

India reported another record spike of 95,735 new infections in the past 24 hours as the virus spreads beyond its major cities.

According to the Health Ministry, the number of people known to be infected in India reached 4,465,863 on Thursday.

It has the second-highest caseload in the world behind the United States, where more than 6.3 million people are known to be infected.

The Health Ministry also reported 1,172 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities up to 75,062.

Its death toll is third-highest in the world behind the US and Brazil.

South Korea's coronavirus resurgence seems to slow

South Korea’s new cases have stayed below 200 for an eighth straight day, suggesting the recent viral resurgence is slowing amid stringent social distancing rules.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday it recorded 155 additional cases over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 21,743, with 346 deaths.

South Korea had seen a spike in new infections since early August, mostly in the greater Seoul area. Authorities in the Seoul region have subsequently ordered the shutdown of churches, nightspots and fitness centers and restricted dining at restaurants.

The elevated social distancing rules in the Seoul area are to expire Sunday, and the government is to announce whether to extend them.

Brazil could launch Chinese vaccine this year

Clinical trials in Brazil of a Chinese-made vaccine have shown "extremely positive" results, and a widespread vaccination campaign could begin as early as December, the governor of Sao Paulo state said Wednesday.

Sao Paulo, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in hard-hit Brazil, is one of six states helping to test the so-called CoronaVac vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac Biotech.

The vaccine produced an immune response in 98 percent of recipients over 60 years old, with no adverse side-effects reported so far, said Governor Joao Doria.

Sinovac has partnered with a Brazilian public health research center, the Butantan Institute, to conduct Phase 3 clinical trials of the vaccine -- the last step before regulatory approval.

The deal gives the institute the right to produce 120 million doses of the vaccine, according to officials.

Global infections top 28 million

The global infections from the coronavirus have crossed the milestone of 28 million, according to Worldometer tracker, with over 900,000 deaths as cases surge in India and Brazil.

The United States remains the world's worst-affected country, with deaths exceeding 195,000 and cases exceeding 6.5 million.

Brazil is in second place with more than 128,000 deaths followed by India with nearly 75,000 dead.

Mexico records 611 new deaths

Mexico reported 4,647 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 611 additional fatalities on Wednesday, bringing its totals to 647,507 infections and 69,095 deaths, according to updated health ministry data.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely to be significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Australia's Victoria state records 51 new cases

Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria has reported 51 new cases and seven deaths from the novel coronavirus, compared with 76 cases and 11deaths a day earlier.

The state, which is at the centre of Australia's coronavirus outbreak, has brought the daily rise in cases to double digits in recent days due to a strict lockdown after it touched highs of more than 700 in early August.

Victoria, home to one-quarter of Australia's 25 million population, now accounts for about 75 percent of the country's 26,516 cases and 90 percent of its 788 deaths.

Victoria should consider lifting a night curfew if the decision was not made on health advice, federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Thursday.

Victorian authorities are trying to fend off criticism after its chief health officer told local radio he hadn't recommended the night curfew in state capital Melbourne, although he was not against it from "a public health perspective."

State premier Daniel Andrews confirmed to local media that the curfew had been enacted to make it easier for police to enforce a more general lockdown, which includes sweeping business shutdowns and restrictions on movement.

Mainland China reports seven new cases vs 2 a day earlier

Mainland China has reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 9, up from two cases a day earlier.

The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas, marking the 25th consecutive day of no local transmissions.

The commission also reported 15 new asymptomatic cases, up from eight a day earlier. China does not classify symptomless patients as confirmed cases.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 85,153, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

