Coronavirus has killed at least 298,000 people and infected more than 4.4 million as countries ease curbs. Here are more coronavirus-related developments for May 14:

A large screen on a building shows live broadcasting of Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's news conference on Japan's response to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at Kabukicho entertainment district in Tokyo, Japan, May 14, 2020. (Reuters)

May 14, 2020

Japan lifts emergency in most areas

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted a state of emergency in large parts of the country but said it would remain in place in Tokyo until the novel coronavirus is contained.

Abe lifted the emergency in 39 of Japan's 47 prefectures but left it in force in the capital and in the second-largest urban area of Osaka, as he tries to cushion the economic blow while stopping the virus.

Abe said he would begin work on a second extra budget and as part of the economic stimulus, the government would take more steps to ease corporate funding strains, if needed.

Spain's daily death toll rises above 200



Spain's daily coronavirus death toll rose above 200 for the first time since May 8, the health ministry reported.

The overall death toll from the disease rose to 27,321 on Thursday from 27,104 as 217 people reportedly died overnight, the ministry said.

The overall number of diagnosed cases rose to 229,540.

China says it will step up testing to prevent virus rebound



China said it will step up Covid-19 testing and screening to prevent a rebound of the coronavirus epidemic that has killed more than 4,600 in its mainland territories.

National Health Commission spokeswoman Song Shuli made the remarks during a daily press briefing.

An increase in new cases in the country's northeastern provinces, such as Jilin and Liaoning, have raised fresh concerns for Beijing.

Thailand reports one new virus case



Thailand reported one new coronavirus case and no new deaths, bringing the total to 3,018 cases and 56 deaths since the outbreak started in January.

The new patient is a 39-year-old man from the northern province of Chiang Mai who recently returned from working on the resort island of Phuket, an area with high infection rate, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Since the outbreak escalated, 2,850 patients have recovered and gone home and 112 people are still being treated in hospitals, he said.

Malaysia reports 40 new cases; one more death

Malaysia reported 40 new coronavirus cases with one additional death, the health ministry said.

The country has so far recorded a total of 6,819 infections, with 112 fatalities.

Russia's cases cross 250,000-mark

Russia reported 9,974 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus during the past 24 hours, its lowest daily rise since May 2, bringing its nationwide tally to 252,245.

Russia's coronavirus response centre said 93 people died overnight, bringing the official death toll to 2,305.

Armenia extends state of emergency

Armenia extended a state of emergency in the country over the Covid-19 outbreak until June 13, the government said, after the number of new daily infections began rising at the end of April.

In early May, the government opened almost all sectors of the economy to allow people to return to work, who had been facing financial damage from the devastating outbreak.

The South Caucasus country of three million people has registered 3,860 confirmed cases of the virus and 49 deaths.

UK says Belgium is worse on Covid-19 deaths per million



The United Kingdom is on a similar level to France, Italy and Spain on virus deaths per million but Belgium is worse, a junior British health minister said.

"If you look at the death rate per 100,000 or per million, actually we are on a similar level to France, Italy, Spain, Belgium is above us, the US is below," Edward Argar, a junior health minister, told Sky News.

"Different statistics can be portrayed in different ways," he said.

Germany's infections rise by 933 cases



The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany rose 933 to stand at 172,239, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 89 to 7,723, the tally showed.

Brazil is sixth hardest-hit country in world

Brazil confirmed a daily record 11,385 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, as well as 749 new deaths, according to data from the country's health ministry.

Brazil has now registered 188,974 cases since the outbreak began, passing France's tally of 177,700 confirmed and suspected cases to become the sixth hardest-hit country in the world.

New Zealand leaps out of lockdown with bungee jumps



After seven weeks trussed up with some of the world's toughest coronavirus curbs, New Zealanders like Jim Boult leapt at the chance to cheer the end of the country's lockdown on Thursday.

In Auckland, residents queued from midnight at barbershops and salons for their first chance of a professional hairdo in nearly two months, according to local media reports.

In Wellington, families strolled along the waterfront, while others waited at stores set to reopen with safety measures in place.

The country had fewer than 1,497 confirmed cases and fewer than 90 people are still sick. It reported extensive testing and no new cases for the third consecutive day on Thursday, and only 21 people have died.

Mexico's total deaths rise to 4,220

Mexico's health ministry confirmed 1,862 new cases of coronavirus infections on Wednesday, along with 294 additional deaths, slightly lower than the country's record number of daily fatalities reported the day before.

The new infections brought confirmed coronavirus cases to 40,186 and 4,220 deaths in total, according to the official tally.

Mexico's highest daily death toll was on Tuesday, when health authorities reported 353 fatalities

Trump says Fauci's virus warning not 'acceptable'

US President Donald Trump broke Wednesday with the nation's top infectious disease expert over his warning of a coronavirus resurgence if proper precautions are not taken as states reopen.

Trump said Dr Anthony Fauci "wants to play all sides of the equation" in response to the warning he issued during testimony before the Senate on Tuesday.

Asked by reporters what he meant as he hosted the governors of Colorado and North Dakota at the White House, Trump said he was "surprised by his answer."

"To me, it’s not an acceptable answer, especially when it comes to schools," Trump said.

"The only thing that would be acceptable, is professors, teachers, etc. I think they ought to take it easy for another few weeks, five weeks, four weeks, who knows? Whatever it may be."

Italy warns EU states not to forge limited tourist pacts

European Union states must not forge de-facto tourist pacts between themselves during the virus crisis, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday, warning such a move could destroy the single market.

European governments are working on plans to reopen their borders at different speeds, depending on national circumstances, with some countries looking initially to reinstate free travel with only a limited number of neighbours.

"We will not accept bilateral accords within the European Union that might create privileged tourist channels," Conte told reporters.

"That would leave us outside the European Union and we will never allow this."

US to reopen economy slowly

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the economy would slowly reopen but cautioned that waiting too long risked severe economic damage.

"We're going to slowly open the economy," Mnuchin told Fox News in an interview.

"But there is also a risk that we wait too long, there is a risk of destroying the US economy and the health impact that creates," he said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies