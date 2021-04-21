Fast News

Covid-19 has killed more than 3M people and infected over 143M others globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for April 21:

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus stand at the crossing in Tokyo, Tuesday, on April 20, 2021. (AP)

Wednesday, April 21

Foreigners flying out of Japan to get shots

Japan's glacial Covid-19 inoculation push is prompting some foreign residents to consider flying to other countries to get vaccinated, as the pandemic surges again with no shots in sight for everyday people.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga negotiated with the CEO of Pfizer Inc on Saturday to secure more vaccine doses, now expected to be enough for all residents by September. That's well after the scheduled start of the Tokyo Olympics and far behind the pace of most major economies.

Japan only started vaccinating its sizable elderly population this month and health experts say it may take till the winter or longer for most of the general populace to get access to the shots.

It's unclear how many foreigners are flying out of Japan to get shots, but it is a hot topic on social media and in business circles.

China reports 21 new cases vs 10 a day earlier

China has reported 21 new mainland cases on April 20, up from 10 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that two of the new cases were local infections in southwestern Yunnan province, where a city on the border with Myanmar reported a new cluster in late March.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to seven from nine cases a day earlier.

Asian stocks fall as virus worries return to haunt markets

Asian shares and US stock futures have fallen as concern about a resurgence of coronavirus cases in some countries cast doubt on the strength of global growth and demand for crude oil.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.6%. Australian stocks dr opped 1.25% and shares in China were down 0.46%.

Stocks in Tokyo slumped by 1.79% due the growing likelihood that Tokyo, Osaka and surrounding areas will be put on lockdown due to a new wave of virus infections.

Brazil in talks to buy 100M more Pfizer/BioNTech doses

Brazil is in talks to buy another 100 million doses of Pfizer Inc's vaccine, Communications Minister Fabio Faria has said, as the country scrambles to procure more shots after a sluggish start to its vaccination program.

"The negotiation started about 20 days ago and the (government) is seeking to speed up the process," he wrote on Twitter.

Brazil is one of the current epicentres of the coronavirus pandemic, driven by a new highly transmissible virus variant, a slow and patchy vaccine rollout and uneven restrictions to help curb the pathogen's spread.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies