Fast News

Covid-19 has killed over 4.2M people and infected nearly 200M globally. Here're all the coronavirus-related developments for August 3:

Japan is asking all travellers from overseas, including its own citizens, to self-quarantine for two weeks. (Reuters)

August 3, Tuesday

Japan starts to 'name and shame' quarantine rule-breakers

Japan has carried out a threat to publicly shame people not complying with coronavirus border control measures, releasing the names of three people who broke quarantine rules after returning from overseas.

The Health Ministry said late on Monday the three Japanese nationals named had clearly acted to avoid contact with authorities after recently returning from abroad.

The announcement, the first of its kind, sparked a flurry of speculation among Twitter users about the details of those identified, such as their jobs and locations.

Japan is asking all travellers from overseas, including its own citizens, to self-quarantine for two weeks, during which they are asked to use a location-tracking smartphone app and report on their health condition

Australia's New South Wales reports 199 locally acquired cases

New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, has reported 199 locally acquired cases of Covid-19, down from 207 a day earlier, as officials scramble to bring under control an outbreak of the Delta variant in state capital Sydney.

Of the new cases, at least 50 spent time in the community while infectious, state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

Total cases in the year's worst outbreak have topped 3,800 since the first was detected in mid-June.

China reports 90 new coronavirus cases

China has reported 90 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for August 2, compared with 98 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission.

Of the new infections, 61 were locally transmitted, the health authority said. That compares with 55 local cases a day earlier.

China reported 41 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, compared with 60 a day earlier.

No new deaths were reported.

As of August 2, mainland China had recorded 93,193 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.

Mexico sees nearly 250 new deaths

Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 6,506 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country and 245 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,861,498 infections and 241,279 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

NZL PM Ardern takes Covid test

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has taken a Covid-19 test after picking up a "seasonal sniffle" from her three-year-old daughter, the government spokesman has said.

Ardern will step back from her duties for the day due to the sickness and the deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson will take on the responsibilities, the spokesman said.

New Zealand is largely free of coronavirus and has had no cases in the community since February.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies