Covid-19 has killed more than 4.6M people and infected over 223M globally. Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments for September 9:

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk on a street in Tokyo on September 8, 2021. (Reuters)

Thursday, September 9, 2021

Japan to extend Covid emergency curbs

Japan's government has said it plans to extend emergency Covid-19 restrictions in Tokyo and other regions in a bid to curb infections and prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed, saying it is still too early to let down its guard.

Japan has been struggling with a fifth wave of the virus and last month extended its long-running curbs until September 12 to cover about 80 percent of its population.

However, the number of severe cases and the strain on the medical system have not eased sufficiently in Tokyo and surrounding areas to allow the restrictions to be lifted.

The government will seek to extend the measures until September 30, including for the capital Tokyo and the second city of Osaka, Economic Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told a government meeting.

The plans must be ratified by a panel of experts and others.

New Zealand agrees vaccine deal with Spain

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said her government has reached a deal with Spain to receive more than a quarter of a million additional doses of the Pfizer Inc vaccine.

The additional doses will arrive in Auckland on Friday to help the country's vaccination programme, Ardern said in a news conference.

New Zealand reported 13 new cases of on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the latest Delta variant outbreak to 868..

Sydney to set out roadmap for easing curbs even as cases rise

Authorities will announce plans on Thursday to bring Sydney out of an extended lockdown, with fully vaccinated residents to be freed from stay-home orders by the end of October, local media reported.

New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian had initially pursued a Covid-zero strategy to quell an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant that began in mid-June, but has since shifted to focusing on increasing inoculation rates.

Under the strategy to be announced on Thursday, Sydney residents will receive some freedom from movement restrictions when New South Wales reaches a 70 percent vaccinated rate, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

About 43% of the adult population of the state, Australia's most populous, have been fully vaccinated, with around 76 percent having received at least one dose.

Some areas of the state will have curbs lifted within days, the Sydney Morning Herald said.

Hawaii begins vaccination verification phone app

The US state of Hawaii is launching a programme that will allow people to use their smart phones to prove they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The move comes shortly before Honolulu and Maui begin instituting vaccine requirements for patrons of restaurants and other businesses.

State officials say people who have been vaccinated in Hawaii will be able to upload a photo of their paper vaccination card to the Safe Travels Hawaii website to create a digital vaccination record. The website will crosscheck the information with data in the state’s vaccination database.

Diners may show the record to restaurants in lieu of their paper vaccination card.

Raikkonen to miss Italian GP

Kimi Raikkonen will miss the Italian GP after testing positive for the coronavirus, Formula 1 announced Wednesday.

"Following his positive Covid-19 test last week, Kimi Raikkonen will sit out this weekend's Italian Grand Prix, with Robert Kubica set to race in his place for Alfa Romeo," F1 said in a statement.

Raikkonen, who is racing for Alfa Romeo, confirmed last week that he would retire from Formula 1 at the end of this season

The team said Raikkonen has not yet been cleared for a return to racing as the Finnish driver is still isolating at home.

Brazil registers 250 additional deaths

Brazil reported 250 Covid-19 deaths and 14,430 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered 584,421 total coronavirus deaths and over 20 million total confirmed cases.

Argentina receives first batch of Pfizer vaccine

After more than a year of negotiations with Pfizer Laboratories, a first shipment of 100,620 COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Argentina as part of a deal with the US company for 20 million doses scheduled for 2021.

The vaccines will be distributed from Monday to "adolescents without comorbidities, from the age of 17", a senior Argentinian official said.

The arrival of the vaccines comes after months of political controversy in Argentina and governmental disputes with Pfizer that were finally overcome after the government made changes to a legislation that the US company resisted.

Argentina's health agency approved the use of Pfizer's vaccine in December 2020 after Argentina hosted one of the largest phase 3 clinical trials to confirm its effectiveness.

Slovakia starts vaccinating children

Children between 5 and 11 years of age can be vaccinated for coronavirus in Slovakia beginning Thursday, the country’s health minister said Wednesday.

Vladimir Lengvarsky made the decision on advice from experts and doctors.

Noting vaccination for those older than 12 began months ago, Lengvarsky said children in the new age group can also be administered the vaccine upon the approval of parents and the child’s pediatrician.

He also noted that the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine will begin next week.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies