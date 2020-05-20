Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has affected over five million people, with around 325,000 deaths. Here are more coronavirus-related updates for May 20:

May 20, 2020

Japan to lift emergency in western prefectures

Japan plans to lift the state of emergency in the western prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto, and Hyogo from the list of eight remaining ones but keeping curbs in Tokyo area and the northern island of Hokkaido, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The government is expected to hold an advisory panel meeting and make a decision on Thursday, according to NHK.

Ukraine approves further easing of virus lockdown

Ukraine's government decided to ease nationwide lockdown measures to contain the virus pandemic from May 22, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said at a televised government meeting.

The government will allow hotels to reopen and public transport to resume operations in cities from May 22, while kindergartens will be allowed to reopen from May 25 after implementing some precautionary measures.

Earlier in May, Ukraine opened parks and recreation areas, and allowed some shops, such as those specialising in household goods or textiles, to open.

Pakistani legislator dies

Pakistan’s first lawmaker who was tested positive for the virus has died at a hospital in the eastern city of Lahore.

According to doctors and her Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ruling party, Shaheen Raza, 69, was hospitalised three days ago. Her condition deteriorated and she died at a government hospital.

Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan expressed his grief and sorry of the death of his party’s senior lawmaker.

Usman Buzdar, the chief minister in the Punjab province, confirmed her death from the virus. She was a lawmaker at the provincial Punjab Assembly.

Spain makes masks compulsory in public, even for children

Everyone in Spain aged six and above must wear a mask in public places where social distancing is not possible, officials said.

A government decree declared the new rule would be enforced from Thursday, without specifying penalties for failing to comply.

Commuters are already obliged to wear masks on public transport in Spain, one of the hardest-hit countries with almost 28,000 deaths from the pandemic.

But the death rate has slowed and the strict lockdown measures are being gradually eased, although population centres including Madrid and Barcelona have not been allowed to relax their rules.

Iran death toll rises to 7,183

Iran confirmed 64 more fatalities from coronavirus during the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll to 7,183.

A further 2,346 people tested positive for Covid-19, raising the overall count to 126,949, Iran's state broadcaster reported, citing a Health Ministry statement.

The statement added that 98,808 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals s o far, while 2,673 patients remain in critical condition.

Malaysia reports 31 new cases



Malaysia's health ministry reported 31 new coronavirus cases, taking the cumulative total to 7,009 infections.

No new deaths were recorded, leaving the total number of fatalities at 114.

Cambodia lifts entry ban from six countries

Cambodia has lifted a ban on entry of visitors from Iran, Italy, Germany, Spain, France and the United States that had been put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus, the health ministry said.

Despite the easing, foreign visitors would still need to have a certificate no more than 72 hours old confirming that they are not infected with the novel coronavirus and proof of $50,000 worth of health insurance while in Cambodia, the ministry said.

They also would be quarantined for 14 days after arrival at government designate place and tested for the coronavirus, a ministry statement said, but did not specify where.

Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in infections

Indonesia reported 693 new coronavirus infections, the Southeast Asian nation's biggest daily rise and taking the total number of cases to 19,189, according to the website of Indonesia’s Covid-19 task force.

The task force reported 21 additional deaths, taking the total to 1,242, while 4,575 people have recovered.

Russia's coronavirus cases pass 300,000

Russia's 8,764 new novel coronavirus infections took the nationwide total to 308,705. But the daily increase was the lowest since May 1.

The overall death toll edged up to 2,972, with 135 new fatalities reported in the past 24 hours, the country's coronavirus response centre said.

Dr. Melita Vujnovich, the WHO's Russia representative, said that she believed the situation had entered a stabilisation phase, the TASS news agency cited her as saying.

Virus could push millions of Africans into poverty - UN chief



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the coronavirus pandemic threatens Africa’s progress and could push millions into extreme poverty.

The UN chief said in a video message launching a policy report on “The Impact of Covid-19 in Africa” that countries on the continent have responded swiftly to the crisis, and as of now reported cases are lower than feared with more than 2,500 deaths.

The virus is present in all African countries with most recording fewer than 1,000 cases, the 28-page UN report said.

Thailand says it expects coronavirus vaccine next year after tests in mice

Thailand expects to have a vaccine for the novel coronavirus ready next year, a senior official said, after finding positive trial results in mice.

Thailand will begin testing the mRNA (messenger RNA) vaccine in monkeys next week after successful trials in mice, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

"The Thai vaccine is expected to be used next year,” he said. The Thai vaccine is being developed by the National Vaccine Institute, the Department of Medical Science and Chulalongkorn University’s vaccine research centre.

More than 100 potential vaccines for COV ID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, are being developed, including several in clinical trials, but the World Health Organization in April had warned that a vaccine would take at least 12 months.

Dutch farm worker contracted coronavirus from mink - agriculture minister

A person who worked on a farm where mink are bred to export their fur contracted the coronavirus from the animals, the Dutch Agriculture Minister said in a letter to parliament.

Outbreaks on mink farms in the Netherlands were first reported in April, when keepers noticed some animals having difficulty breathing, prompting a wider investigation.

In her letter, Carola Schouten acknowledged that earlier advisories from her office that people could infect animals, but not the other way around, wer wrong. Her letter did not specify details of the affected worker's condition.

After pressure from animal rights activists, the Dutch government banned new mink farms in 2013 and said existing ones would have to close by 2024.

Thailand reports one new case, no new deaths



Thailand confirmed one new coronavirus case, bringing its total cases to 3,034.

There were no additional deaths reported. The new case, a Thai citizen travelling from Bahrain, was a detected during quarantine, said spokesman for the government's coronavirus task force, Taweesin Wisanuyothin.

There have been 56 deaths overall from coronavirus in Thailand and 2,888 patients have recovered.

Germany's confirmed cases rise to over 176,000 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 797 to 176,007, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 83 to 8,090, the tally showed.

Polish schools may remain closed until the end of June

Polish schools will most probably remain closed until the end of June, when children start summer holidays, government spokesman Piotr Muller told public radio.

Schools have been closed since March, when Poland confirmed its first case of coronavirus. By May 25 they will start offering day care for the youngest children, although teaching will still be conducted online.

The current school year ends on June 26, followed by a two-month long holiday in July and August.

Brazil surpasses 1,000 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

Brazil registered 1,179 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said, as the pandemic exacted its worst daily toll yet in the hardest-hit Latin American country.

The overall death toll in Brazil now stands at 17,971, the ministry said.

This was the first time the daily toll exceeded 1,000.

New infections in the past 24 hours totaled 17,408, bringing the total to 271,628.

Colombia quarantine extended until end of May

Colombia's mandatory quarantine has been extended by a further week until May 31, President Ivan Duque said on Tuesday, the fourth extension to a lockdown meant to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The Andean country has nearly 17,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 600 deaths. It began quarantine in late March.

The country's health state of emergency, which had been set to end on May 31, will instead be extended until the end of August, Duque added.

Mexico coronavirus cases hit new daily record of 2,713

Mexico registered 2,713 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, the health ministry said, its biggest daily increase yet in infections, bringing its overall tally to 54,346 cases.

Authorities also registered 334 more fatalities, only the second time that the daily death toll has exceeded 300.

The country has now tallied 5,666 overall deaths from the virus.

US records more than 1,500 deaths in past 24 hours

The United States recorded another 1,536 coronavirus deaths over the past 24 hours, the Johns Hopkins University tracker said.

The US tops the global rankings both for the highest death toll and the highest number of infections, with more than 1.5 million cases.

Brazil to issue new chloroquine protocol

Brazil's health ministry will issue new guidelines on Wednesday expanding the recommended use of chloroquine for treating the novel coronavirus, President Jair Bolsonaro said, days after the health minister quit under pressure to sign the new guidelines.

Interim Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello, an active duty army general, will sign the new protocol and stay in the top job for now, the president said in an online interview on Tuesday evening.

Bolsonaro said he kept a box of the anti-malarial drug incase his 93-year-old mother needed it, noting US President Donald Trump said he was taking it preventively.

Trump considering Brazil travel ban

US President Donald Trump said he is considering imposing a halt on all travel coming from Latin America and Brazil amid worsening coronavirus outbreaks in the region.

"We are considering it," Trump said when asked by a reporter about possibly imposing the sweeping travel ban.

"Brazil has gone more or less herd, and they're having problems."

US death toll predicted to cross 113,000 by mid-June

Coronavirus-related deaths among Americans are projected to surpass 113,000 by mid-June, a modeling average released on Tuesday showed, underlining the US status as the nation worst affected by the pandemic.

The United States has recorded more than 1.5 million confirmed COVID-19 infections and 91,600 fatalities as of Tuesday, but a projection compiled from nine models from separate institutions predicted roughly 22,000 more Americans would succumb to the disease over the next 25 days.

"The new forecast for cumulative US deaths by June 13 is about 113,000, with a 10 percent chance of seeing fewer than about 107,000 and a 10 percent chance of seeing more than 121,000," the Covid-19 Forecast Hub at the University of Massachusetts said on its website.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies