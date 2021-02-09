Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 2.34 million people and infected more than 107 million. Here are the developments for February 10:

This picture taken on April 15, 2020 shows a sign of the World Health Organization (WHO) at the entrance of their headquarters in Geneva amid the COVID-19 outbreak, caused by the novel coronavirus. Global efforts to join forces against the coronavirus faltered after the US President froze funding for the World Health Organization, igniting a chorus of criticism from world leaders who urged solidarity in the face of a crippling economic crisis. (Fabrice Coffrini / AFP)

Wednesday, February 10, 2021

A member of the WHO mission to China exploring the origins of the coronavirus pandemic took a swipe at US intelligence on the issue, after the State Department cast doubt on the transparency of their probe.

President Joe Biden "has to look tough on China", expert Peter Daszak said in a tweet as the mission ended, adding: "Please don't rely too much on US intel: increasingly disengaged under Trump & frankly wrong on many aspects."

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 8,072 - RKI

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 8,072 to 2,299,996, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 813 to 62,969, the tally showed.

Japan PM Suga says vaccinations to begin next week

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said that the country would begin vaccinations from the middle of next week.

Suga was speaking at a meeting with officials of the government and the ruling party. Suga had earlier said the vaccinations would start in mid-February.

Australia's Victoria state considers N95 masks for quarantine hotels

The Australian state of Victoria is considering making N95 masks mandatory for quarantine hotels and will also ban nebuliser machines for inhaling medication at them, after a cluster of three cases was linked to a hotel.

The first case linked to an infected traveller in quarantine at the Holiday Inn Melbourne Airport was a hotel worker with two more cases reported.

The hotel has been shut until further notice for cleaning and contact tracing.

The state's premier, Daniel Andrews, said nebulisers must be kept out of hotel quarantine rooms while quarantine commissioner, Emma Cassar, said a requirement for N95 masks, which offer greater protection than ordinary surgical masks, in quarantine hotels was being considered.

California surpasses New York as US state with most deaths

California surpassed New York as the US state with the most coronavirus deaths, a grim reminder of the pandemic's toll even as the vaccine rollout and a sharp drop in new cases buoyed hopes of life eventually returning to normal.

More than 45,000 people have died as of late Tuesday in California, the most populous of the 50 states and one of the hardest hit in recent months. New York, severely stricken in the early stages of pandemic last spring, has reported 44,693 lives lost, according to a Reuters tally.

California, home to some 40 million people, emerged as a main US epicenter of the pandemic during a year-end surge of infections and hospitalizations that swept much of the country, pushing many healthcare systems to their limits.

Thailand reports 157 new cases, 1 death

Thailand reported157 new coronavirus cases, taking its total infections to 23,903.

One additional death was reported, taking fatalities to 80 recorded overall, the coronavirus task-force said. Thailand's daily cases so far this week are among the lowest numbers reported since its latest and biggest outbreak emerged in mid-December.

Cambodia launches vaccinations with shots for PM's sons, ministers

Cambodia launched its coronavirus inoculation drive, using 600,000 vaccine doses donated by China, with the sons of long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen and government ministers among the first recipients.

The Southeast Asian nation of about 16 million has managed to limit the spread of the disease, reporting just 478 infections and no deaths, although a rare cluster of cases emerged in November.

Hun Sen had vowed to take the first dose, but later said that at 68 he was above the age to get the vaccine, made by Sinopharm.

His sons and the justice and environment ministers were among the first to get it instead.

NZ to inoculate high-risk people first as vaccine gets full approval

New Zealand will first administer vaccines to quarantine personnel, front line health workers and airline staff, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said, as the government formally approved its use.

New Zealand's medicines regulator last week provisionally approved the use of the vaccine jointly developed by US drugmaker Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech .

Authorities expect the Pfizer vaccine to arrive in the country by end-March but they had expressed concerns about export curbs.

Pressure has been mounting on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to start inoculations for the country's 5 million people soon even though New Zealand has virtually eliminated the virus.

Brazil reports 1,350 more deaths

Brazil has recorded 51,486 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,350 deaths from Covid-19, the country's Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered 9.6 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 233,520, according to ministry data released on Tuesday.

Mexico's death toll rises to 168,432

Mexico's health ministry has reported 1,701 new confirmed deaths from Covid-19, bringing the total to 168,432.

The government says the real number of infected people and the death toll in Mexico are both likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

China reports 14 new cases

China has reported 14 new Covid-19 cases on the mainland on Feb. 9, official data showed, unchanged from a day earlier, as the latest wave of the disease appears to have subsided ahead of the Lunar New Year break that begins on Thursday.

Venezuela to receive first doses of Sputnik V vaccine

Venezuela will receive the first 100,000 doses of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine from Russia next week, President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday.

People may need annual vaccine shots: J&J CEO

Johnson & Johnson Chief Executive Officer Alex Gorsky has that people may need to get vaccinated against Covid-19 annually over the next several years, like seasonal flu shots.

"Unfortunately, as (the virus) spreads it can also mutate," he said in an interview with CNBC.

"Every time it mutates, it's almost like another click of the dial so to speak where we can see another variant, another mutation that can have an impact on its ability to fend off antibodies or to have a different kind of response not only to a therapeutic but also to a vaccine," he added.

Greek PM announces stricter lockdown

A stricter anti-coronavirus lockdown will be imposed in Greece, in particular in the Athens region, during which schools and non-essential shops will be closed, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said.

The measures will start on Thursday and last until February 28, the premier said in a televised address on Tuesday.

He pointed to rising coronavirus infections, increasing numbers of hospitalisations in the Athens region and "the appearance of Covid variants which accelerate infections."

Kindergartens and primary and secondary schools that reopened just two weeks ago for the first time in two months will have to close again.

Churches and all shops except pharmacies, supermarkets, bakeries and petrol stations will also close, state TV ERT reported.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies