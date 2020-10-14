Fast News

The Covid-19 pandemic has infected at least 38.3 million people and claimed more than 1.09 million lives around the world. Here are updates for October 14.

A health worker takes a swab from a resident to be tested for the Covid-19 as part of a mass testing program following a new outbreak of the coronavirus in Qingdao, in China's eastern Shandong province, on October 13, 2020. (AFP)

China carries out 4.2 million tests in Qingdao

China has said it carried out more than 4.2 million tests in the northern port city of Qingdao, with no new cases of coronavirus found among the almost 2 million sets of results received.

The city has reported a total of 12 cases, six with symptoms and six without, since the new outbreak was first spotted over the weekend at a hospital.

China reported 27 new cases of coronavirus, including 13 new cases of local transmission and 14 cases brought from outside the country. The local cases included seven that had been shifted to confirmed from asymptomatic.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether any of those involved cases reported in Qingdao.

China has reported a total of 4,634 deaths among 85,611 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Mexico's coronavirus death tally rises to 84,420

Mexico's health ministry has reported 4,295 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 475 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 825,340 cases and 84,420 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases

WB approves $12B for Covid-19 vaccines, treatments in developing countries

The World Bank said its executive board approved on Tuesday $12 billion in new funding for developing countries to finance the purchase and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, tests and treatments for their citizens.

The financing plan, part of $160 billion in total resources that the multilateral development lender has pledged to provide to developing countries through June 2021 to help them fight the coronavirus pandemic, was first reported by Reuters in late September.

The World Bank said the financing program will include technical support to recipient countries so they can prepare for deploying vaccines at scale, and will signal to drug companies that there will be strong demand and ample financing for Covid-19 vaccines in developing countries.

Brazil reports 10,220 new cases

Brazil has registered 10,220 additional cases of Covid-19 during the past 24 hours and 309 deaths, the nation's health ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 5,113,628 total confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 150,998 total deaths.