Fast News

The novel coronavirus has infected over 95 million people globally and claimed more than 2 million lives. Here are the updates for January 17:

People wearing protective face masks walk along Nanluoguxiang alley, following the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Beijing, China, on January 16, 2021. (Reuters)

Sunday, January 17, 2021:

Ice cream tests positive in China

The coronavirus has been found on ice cream produced in eastern China, prompting a recall of cartons from the same batch, according to the government.

The Daqiaodao Food Co., Ltd. in Tianjin, adjacent to Beijing, was sealed and its employees were being tested for the coronavirus, a city government statement said. There was no indication anyone had contracted the virus from the ice cream.

Most of the 29,000 cartons in the batch had yet to be sold, the government said. It said 390 sold in Tianjin were being tracked down and authorities elsewhere were notified of sale s to their areas.

The ingredients included New Zealand milk powder and whey powder from Ukraine, the government said.

Russia reports nearly 500 deaths

Russia has reported 23,586 new virus cases, including 4,012 in Moscow, which plans to reopen public schools on Monday after an extended New Year break.

Russia's coronavirus crisis centre also confirmed 481 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the national Covid-19 death toll to 65,566.

Health workers in New Delhi suffer vaccine side-effects

Fifty-two health care workers who were administered the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in New Delhi have suffered side-effects, according to state government data.

While 51 showed minor side-effects, including chest tightness, one suffered a severe case of an "Adverse Event Following Immunization" on the first day of a nationwide rollout of the vaccine.

The security guard at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was rushed to the intensive care unit after he developed a headache, rashes, respiratory distress and tachycardia.

A total of 191,100 people were vaccinated in India on the first day of the world’s largest nationwide vaccination drive against the coronavirus.

Thailand reports 374 cases

Thailand has reported 374 new cases, taking its total infections to 12,054.

No death was reported, while 10 of the new cases were imported from abroad, Thailand's Covid-19 taskforce said at a briefing. Thailand has recorded 70 virus-related deaths since a year ago.

Tokyo records 1,592 new cases

Tokyo has reported 1,592 new virus cases.

Japan expanded a state of emergency in the capital area to seven more prefectures on Wednesday to stem a surge in Covid-19 infections.

Small coronavirus cluster emerges in Sydney suburb

A cluster of new coronavirus cases has emerged in Australia's New South Wales State, health officials said, just as the country appeared on the verge of snuffing out all community transmission.

Health authorities were still investigating a mystery case in a man who tested positive on Friday in the western Sydney suburb of Berala. All six locally acquired cases registered on Sunday were close contacts of the man.

Mexico's virus death toll rises to 140,241



Mexico has reported 20,523 new confirmed virus cases and 1,219 more fatalities, according to the Health Ministry, bringing its total to 1,630,258 infections and 140,241 deaths.

The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher than the official count, the ministry has said, because of a lack of widespread testing.

Brazil reports over 1,000 new deaths for fifth day in a row

Brazil had 61,567 new confirmed virus cases reported in the past 24 hours and 1,050 deaths, the fifth consecutive day with more than 1,000 fatalities, the Health Ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 8,455,059 cases since the pandemic began, and the official death toll has risen to 209,296, according to ministry data. It is the world's third-worst outbreak outside the United States and India.

New Delhi reports 52 cases of Covid-19 vaccine side-effects



Fifty-two health care workers who were administered the first dose of the virus vaccine in New Delhi, suffered side-effects, according to state government data.

While 51 showed minor side-effects, including chest tightness, one suffered a severe case of an "Adverse Event Following Immunization" on the first day of a nationwide rollout of the vaccine.

The security guard at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was rushed to the intensive care unit after he developed a headache, rashes, respiratory distress, and tachycardia.

"An AIIMS security guard has developed an allergic reaction after receiving Covid-19 vaccination here today. He is kept under observation of doctors at the hospital," an AIIMS official said in a statement.

Australian Open arrivals hit by 3 Covid-19 positive tests

Three virus cases have been detected from charter flights carrying tennis players, coaches, and officials to Melbourne for the Australian Open, forcing 47 players into strict hotel quarantine.

The players from the two affected flights — arriving from Los Angeles and Abu Dhabi — were in strict 14-day quarantine, unable to leave their hotel rooms or practice, health authorities and tournament organisers said Saturday. The Australian Open starts on February 8.

Health authorities said two positive virus cases emerged from a charter flight from Los Angeles. The third positive test was from a flight from Abu Dhabi in the past 24 hours, Tennis Australia said.

The coach of Canadian star Bianca Andreescu said he has tested positive after arriving from Abu Dhabi. Sylvain Bruneau said the “rest of my team is negative.”

Brazil health regulator sends back Sputnik V vaccine emergency use request



Brazilian health regulator Anvisa said it sent back documents submitted by pharmaceutical company Uniao Quimica seeking approval for emergency use of the Russian Sputnik V virus vaccine because they did not meet the minimum criteria required.

In a statement on the Health Ministry website, Anvisa said the firm's request failed to provide adequate assurances on its Phase III clinical trials and issues related to the manufacture of the vaccine.

Anvisa officials had said previously that the Sputnik V vaccine would have to be submitted to Phase III clinical trials in Brazil before its use can be authorized.

In its statement, Anvisa also said that any applicant requesting emergency use authorization must show its ongoing clinical trials of the vaccine will deliver long-term safety and effectiveness.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies