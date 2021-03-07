Fast News

The coronavirus has killed more than 2.5M people and infected over 117M worldwide. Here's the latest developments for March 7:

Attendees show off their "green passes" as they arrive at Bloomfield Stadium in the Israeli Mediterranean coastal city of Tel Aviv on March 5, 2021, (AFP)

Israel reopens economy before election

Israelis has begun reopening its economy as part of its final phase of lifting coronavirus lockdown restrictions, some of them in place since September.

Coffee shops, bars, restaurants, event halls, sporting events, hotels and all primary and secondary education may reopen to the public, with some restrictions on entry and capacity.

The move comes after months of government-imposed shutdowns.

Over 52% of its population has received one dose and almost 40% have had two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, one of the highest rates in the world.

Israel has confirmed more than 800,000 cases since the start of the pandemic, including 5,861 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

Netanyahu is campaigning for reelection as Israel's coronavirus vaccine champion at the same time that he is on trial for corruption.

Austria suspends AstraZeneca vaccine batch after death

Austrian authorities have suspended inoculations with a batch of AstraZeneca's vaccine as a precaution while investigating the death of one person and the illness of another after the shots, a health agency said.

"The Federal Office for Safety in Health Care (BASG) has received two reports in a temporal connection with a vaccination from the same batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the district clinic of Zwettl" in Lower Austria province, it said.

One 49-year-old woman died as a result of severe coagulation disorders, while a 35-year-old woman developed a pulmonary embolism and is recovering, it said.

Swiss newspaper Niederoesterreichische Nachrichten as well as broadcaster ORF and the APA news agency reported that the women were both nurses who worked at the Zwettl clinic.

"As a precautionary measure, the remaining stocks of the affected vaccine batch are no longer being issued or vaccinated," it added.

The APA news agency quoted AstraZeneca as saying the company was in contact with Austrian authorities and would fully support the investigation.

Virus reaches previously Covid-free New Caledonia

The remote Pacific territory of New Caledonia, one of the few places on the planet to have avoided Covid-19, is to go into strict lockdown after detecting nine cases.

The outbreak on the French archipelago was detected after a school headteacher fell ill on the Wallis and Futuna islands – another French territory in the Pacific – leading authorities to screen for cases.

"According to the first indications, the patient developed symptoms in mid-February and could have been infectious in Wallis and Futuna from the end of January," the head of the local government in New Caledonia, Thierry Santa, told reporters.

Travel between the two French territories had previously been unrestricted, while anyone arriving from elsewhere had to undergo a strict 14-day quarantine in a hotel.

Ethiopia gears up for vaccine drive as first doses arrive

Ethiopia has received its first 2.2 million doses of vaccine against the coronavirus, and officials in Africa's second most populous country said the first jabs would be administered in the coming days.

The doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, were allocated under the UN-led Covax initiative which is working to facilitate vaccine access for poorer countries.

Ethiopia has so far reported 165,029 cases of Covid-19, the fifth-highest total in Africa and the highest in East Africa.

Germany's Covid-19 case tally crosses 2.5 million

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany has reached 2,500,182, and an increase of 8,103 new infections.

The reported death toll rose by 96 to 71,900, the data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

Russia reports 10,595 new cases

Russia has reported 10,595 new Covid-19 cases, including 1,534 in Moscow, taking the national case tally to 4,322,776 since the pandemic began.

The government's coronavirus taskforce said that 368 people had died during the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian death toll to 89,094.

China exports spike to highest in decades after Covid-19 hit

China's export growth has jumped to the highest in over two decades, with imports also surging in a sharp bounceback from the coronavirus outbreak that had brought activity to a near halt.

Electronics and textile exports such as masks contributed to the spike in outbound shipments, as demand for work-from-home supplies and protective gear against the virus outbreak soared during the pandemic.

Exports spiked 60.6 percent on-year in the January-February period, well above analysts' expectations, while imports rose 22.2 percent, official data showed.

Paraguay reshuffles cabinet after violent protests

Paraguay's President Mario Abdo Benitez has announced a cabinet reshuffle after violent street protests over the government's handling of the pandemic.

Paraguayans are angry over a shortage of personal protective gear and other equipment to confront the health crisis and a collapse in the healthcare system. The health minister already resigned Friday.

On Saturday, another 5,000 people came out to protest but this time the rally was peaceful, and they called for the president's resignation.

England invites people aged 56 to 59 to book vaccinations

NHS England has invited people aged 56 to 59 to book Covid-19 vaccinations in the coming week, with letters to 850,000 people in that age bracket landing on doorsteps from Saturday and another 850,000 due to land Monday.

Britain's medical regulator on Thursday said it would fast-track vaccines for coronavirus variants, adding that makers of already-authorised shots would not need new lengthy clinical trials to prove their adapted vaccines work.

There is concern that some variants, such as those first found in South Africa and Brazil, may reduce the efficacy of the first generation of Covid-19 vaccines, and manufacturers are looking to adapt their shots.

Anti-lockdown protesters burn masks in Boise

At least 100 people have been gathered at the front of the Idaho Capitol to burn masks in a protest against measures taken to limit infections and deaths caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Some groups say mask mandates are a restriction of their freedoms.

Health experts say they help slow the spread of the disease.

New Zealand's Auckland emerges from weeklong lockdown

Auckland, New Zealand's biggest city, emerged from a strict weeklong lockdown imposed after a community cluster of the more contagious UK coronavirus variant.

There were no new local Covid-19 cases recorded, health officials said, allowing for the restrictions to ease. If no community cases are confirmed during the rest of Sunday, it would make a full seven days since the last community case.

There are still limits on public gatherings in the city of nearly two million, however, and masks are obligatory on public transport.

Footage on TVNZ, New Zealand's state-owned television network, showed people lining up at coffee shops on Sunday morning with many saying they were feeling relieved.

The government said it might ease restrictions in Auckland further on Friday, to bring them to the same level as in the rest of New Zealand.

Brazil's Sao Paulo goes into lockdown amid new virus wave

Full hospitals and rising Covid-19 infections forced the Sao Paulo government into a new lockdown, closing businesses in the hopes of reducing the state's caseload.

State health authorities say the number of cases continues to climb alarmingly, with restrictions applied for at least the next two weeks.

Even the 44-bed Barradas field hospital in Brazil's largest city, which only opened on February 8, was fully occupied.

State Health Secretary Jean Gorinchteyn compared the situation to a "war", inviting people to "take responsibility" and abide by the measures.

Mexico reports 6,561 new cases and 779 more deaths



Mexico's health ministry reported 6,561 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country and 779 fatalities, bringing its total to 2,125,866 infections and 190,357 deaths.

Officials have been frustrated by bottlenecks in the vaccine supply and raised concerns that wealthy countries are hoarding vaccines against Covid-19.

Mexico has so far administered roughly 2.7 million vaccine doses, enough for about 1.1% of the population.

No Covid vaccine mandate for NBA players – commissioner

NBA commissioner Adam Silver says the league won't require players to be vaccinated against Covid-19, but if progress continues against the virus the league can play a normal schedule in "relatively full" arenas next season.

Silver said there are no plans for any overseas exhibition or regular-season games in the upcoming campaign, but he remains confident teams will be able to play a full 82-game schedule starting next October and ending in June.

The commissioner said he believed it was a "personal decision" whether to be vaccinated "that players need to make just like everyone in our communities needs to make."

Chile donates 20,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine to Ecuador



Ecuador has received a donation of some 20,000 doses of the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine from Chile, Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno said, in a sign of the stark disparities in South American countries' inoculation campaigns.

Chile, one of Latin America's wealthiest countries, ranks sixth in the world for per-capita vaccine shots administered, according to Reuters data, with a quarter of the population now having received a dose.

By contrast, Ecuador's slow rollout has prompted criticism of Moreno by municipal authorities, who are planning to import vaccines on their own.

The Andean country had administered some 65,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine as of Friday, namely to healthcare workers and nursing home residents.

Oral Covid treatment yields promising trial data – drugmakers



German pharmaceutical giant Merck and a US partner reported promising results in trials of a drug administered orally to fight Covid-19, saying it helps reduce patients' viral load.

In January, Merck halted work on two Covid vaccine candidates but has pressed on with research into two products to treat the disease, including a pill-based one called molnupiravir, which it has developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

This drug caused a significant drop in patients' viral load after five days of treatment with it, Merck said at a meeting with infectious disease experts.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies