Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 436M people and killed over 5.97M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Hong Kong has seen coronavirus infections surge some 34 times to over 34,000 on Monday from just over 100 at the start of February. (Reuters)

Tuesday, March 1st, 2022

Hong Kong leader tells people to calm ahead of mass testing

Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam has called for calm after residents emptied supermarkets, stocking up on produce ahead of reports of compulsory mass Covid-19 testing and rumours of a city-wide lockdown.

Local media reported compulsory Covid testing would start after March 17, sparking concerns many people will be forced to isolate and families with members testing positive would be separated.

Officials are planning to test the city's 7.4 million people three times over nine days, with the government recommending that people stay home during the period, Sing Tao newspaper reported, citing unidentified sources.

Exemptions would be made for those who buy food, seek medical treatment and maintain societal operations. Hong Kong's stock market would continue to operate, the paper said.

China reports 200 new cases

Mainland China has reported 200 new confirmed coronavirus cases, the country's national health authority said, compared with 234 a day earlier.

Of the new cases, 75 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, compared with 87 a day earlier.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 144 compared with 114 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

As of February 28, mainland China had confirmed 109,526 cases.

Mexico reports over 2,000 cases

Mexico has registered 2,524 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 573 new deaths, according to Health Ministry data.

The overall number of confirmed cases hit 5,508,629 and the death toll in the country rose to 318,149.

Brazil registers nearly 20,000 cases

Brazil has had 19,516 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 199 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 28,787,620 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 649,333, according to ministry data.

The ministry added that data from the states of Paraiba (cases) and Mato Grosso have not been updated.

France reports over 2,000 cases in intensive care

France reports 2,456 people in intensive care units for Covid-19.

The country has reported over 22 million cases and nearly 140,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies