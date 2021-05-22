Fast News

Covid-19 has infected some166.4M people and has cut more than 3.4M lives short. Following are coronavirus-related developments for May 22:

Graves of people who passed away due to the coronavirus are pictured at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, May 20, 2021. (Reuters)

Saturday, May 22:

Latin America and Caribbean surpass million Covid-19 deaths

More than one million people have died of Covid-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean since the pandemic began, according to an AFP count based on official figures.

The region has also recorded more than 31.5 million infections.

More than 90 percent of deaths have been registered in five countries that account for 70 percent of the region's population: Brazil (446,309 dead), Mexico (221,080), Colombia (83,233), Argentina (73,391) and Peru (67,253).

"The lives of a million people have been cut short because of Covid-19. This is a tragic milestone for all of the region's inhabitants," said Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization.

Brazil working to contain Indian variant in northern state

Brazil's health minister said the government is doing everything possible to prevent the spread of the concerning coronavirus variant first identified in India in the northern state of Maranhao, which has detected the country's first cases.

One crew member of a cargo ship, anchored at the port of Sao Luis after a trip from South Africa, was airlifted to a hospital in the city with severe Covid-19 caused by the variant, according to Maranhao state health officials.

"This case was detected promptly, all sanitary measures were taken and we hope that there is no spread of this Indian variant here in Brazil," Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga told journalists.

"Patients and their contacts have been isolated."

Biden says US will vaccinate South Korean soldiers

President Joe Biden said that he and South Korean South Korean President Moon Jae-in had agreed on a comprehensive partnership on Covid-19 vaccines and that the United States would provide vaccinations for 550,000 South Korean soldiers.

Speaking during a news conference at the White House, Moon said the vaccine partnership would contribute to boosting supplies in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

Mexico's death toll rises to 221,256

Mexico has reported 2,604 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 176 more fatalities, bringing the total to 2,392,744 infections and 221,256 deaths, according to health ministry data.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll is at least 60 percent above the confirmed figure.

