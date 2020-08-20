Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 22.7 million people with over 795,000 deaths from the disease. Here are updates for August 21:

Soldiers from the 4th Military Region of the Brazilian Armed Forces take part in the cleaning and disinfection of the external area of the Municipal Market in the Belo Horizonte, state of Minas Gerais, Brazil on August 18, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)

Friday, August 21, 2020

Latin America death toll passes 250,000 mark

The number of deaths caused by Covid-19 in Latin America has passed 250,000, as the virus continues to devastate the region.

The grim milestone was passed as Brazil reported 1,204 deaths from the virus in the past 24 hours, according to the country's health ministry.

Brazil reported 45,323 new cases of the coronavirus.

The country has now registered 3,501,975 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from Covid-19 has risen to 112,304, the health ministry said on Thursday.

Mexico tops 59,100 deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 6,775 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 625 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 543,806 cases and 59,106 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Japan to ease entry curbs on foreigners with resident visas

Japan plans to ease its Covid-19 entry restrictions on foreign nationals with resident visas from next month, public broadcaster NHK reported, after an outcry over the emotional and economic hardship that the measures are inflicting.

Re-entry will be permitted for visa holders including permanent residents and exchange students on condition that they undergo testing for the coronavirus and quarantine for 14 days, the same policy that now applies to Japanese citizens re-entering the country, NHK reported on Friday.

Sen. Cassidy tests positive for coronavirus

US Senator Bill Cassidy has announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing some Covid-19 symptoms.

He said he is quarantining in Louisiana.

The Republican senator, 62, who is running for reelection on November 3, is experiencing “mild symptoms that began this morning,” from Covid-19, the illness caused by the virus, his spokesperson Cole Avery said.

Cassidy is at least the 13th member of Congress known to have tested positive for the coronavirus and only the second senator.

Australia's Victoria reports lowest rise in cases in five weeks

Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria has reported its lowest daily rise in new coronavirus cases in more than five weeks, fuelling optimism that the spread of the virus has further eased.

Victoria, which has become the country's Covid-19 hot spot, logged 179 new cases in the last 24 hours, compared with 240 a day earlier.

The state reported nine deaths from the virus, versus 13 fatalities on the previous day.

A flare-up in infections forced authorities two weeks ago to impose a nightly curfew and shut large parts of the state's economy but new daily cases have slowed in recent days, allaying fears of a nationwide second wave.

Germany to take on more debt in 2021

Germany will need to take on yet more debt in 2021 to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus on the economy, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said Friday.

"Next year we will continue to be forced to suspend the debt rule and spend considerable funds to protect the health of citizens and stabilise the economy," Scholz said in an interview with the Funke media group, referring to Germany's cherished policy of keeping a balanced budget.

Scholz already plans to borrow around 218 billion euros ($258 billion) this year to help pay for a huge rescue package to steer the country through the coronavirus-induced downturn, blasting through a financial crisis-era "debt brake" written into the constitution.

World Bank chief warns extreme poverty could surge by 100 mn

The coronavirus pandemic may have driven as many as 100 million people back into extreme poverty, World Bank President David Malpass warned Thursday.

The Washington-based development lender previously estimated that 60 million people would fall into extreme poverty due to COVID-19, but the new estimate puts the deterioration at 70 to 100 million, and he said "that number could go higher" if the pandemic worsens or drags on.

The situation makes it "imperative" that creditors reduce the amount of debt held by poor countries at risk, going beyond the commitment to suspend debt p ayments, Malpass said in an interview with AFP.

Even so, more countries will be obliged to restructure their debt.

"The debt vulnerabilities are high, and the imperative of getting light at the end of the tunnel so that new investors can come in is substantial," Malpass said.

Advanced economies in the Group of 20 already have committed to suspending debt payments from the poorest nations through the end of the year, and there is growing support for extending that moratorium into next year amid a pandemic that's killed nearly 800,000 people and sickened more than 25 million worldwide.

But Malpass said that will not be enough, since the economic downturn means those countries, which already are struggling to provide a safety net for their citizens, will not be in a better position to deal with the payments.

Arcturus in talks with dozen countries for vaccine supply deals

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc is in discussions with about a dozen countries for supply deals of its coronavirus vaccine that is currently in early human testing.

The U.S.-based company is talking to some countries in Europe, Latin America and Southeast Asia, as well as with several U.S. government agencies, the company's chief executive officer Joseph Payne told Reuters on Thursday.

There are "approximately a dozen countries that we're in conversations with," Payne said.

Arcturus recently began testing its vaccine in humans in an early-to-mid stage study, lagging rivals such as Moderna Incand Pfizer Inc, that have begun late-stage trials of their experimental coronavirus vaccines.

The company on Tuesday signed a supply agreement with Israel for delivery of an initial 1 million doses, with the potential to buy additional doses – a deal that could eventually be worth$275 million, pending regulatory approval.

The company has also received $10 million from the Singapore government to develop its vaccine, access to which could go to the country first if the vaccine is approved.

The negotiations with other countries are focused on two "levers", Payne said: the number of doses involved and clinical trial support.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies