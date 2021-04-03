Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 2.84M people and infected over 130.74M globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for April 3:

A man receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination in Guadalajara, Mexico on March 21, 2021. (Reuters Archive)

Saturday, April 3

Latin America passes 25 million infections

Latin America and the Caribbean have passed the 25 million mark for recorded coronavirus cases as a surge in infections saw countries place restrictions on travel and movement while vaccine campaigns catch up.

An AFP tally showed the region reaching the grim milestone of 25,001,533 infections, putting it in third place after Europe with 44.2 million cases and the United States and Canada with over 31.5 million.

The death toll for Latin America and the Caribbean exceeded 788,000, according to AFP's count, second only to Europe which has lost some 936,000 people in the pandemic.

Brazil is at the epicentre of the region's latest epidemic wave, reporting a staggering 66,500 Covid-19 deaths in March alone, and more than 325,000 in total so far.

Mexico follows with more than 294,000 deaths, according to recent government data revealing figures much higher than the official fatality toll of about 203,000.

UK to ease restrictions to allow care home residents two visitors

Britain will allow care home residents in England two visitors later this month, giving some grandparents the chance to meet their grandchildren for the first time, the government said on Saturday.

To stop Covid-19 being spread in care homes which were badly hit during the initial outbreak of the disease last year, the government imposed tight restrictions on access during the latest strict lockdown which began in January.

Last month, measures were eased to allow each care home resident one indoor visitor, and from April 12, this will be doubled.

Parents will be allowed to bring babies and very young children, allowing some people the chance to meet the newest members of their family for the first time.

Visitors will have to wear personal protective equipment and provide a negative Covid test result.

Brazil registers 2,922 new deaths

Brazil has registered 2,922 new Covid-19 deaths, the health ministry said, as the Latin American nation grapples with the worst of the pandemic so far and the world's highest daily death tolls.

First COVAX virus vaccines arrive in Belgrade

Serbia has received its first shipment of vaccines via the international COVAX mechanism.

More than 57,000 AstraZeneca doses arrived on a cargo plane that landed in the capital Belgrade.

Senior government ministers were there to welcome it.

Serbia also has a number of other vaccines, including Pfizer, Sinopharm and Sputnik.

The country of 7 million has so far vaccinated some 1.5 million people with at least one dose.

Serbia moved Friday to relax some of its restrictions, announcing plans to allow bars and restaurants to serve guests outside and to stay open for longer.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies