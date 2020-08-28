Fast News

Global coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 24.5 million people with over 833,000 deaths from the disease. Here are updates for August 28:

Friday, August 28, 2020

Latin America's cases pass seven million mark

The number of coronavirus cases has passed the 7 million mark in Latin America, the region with the most infections in the world, despite some countries beginning to show a slight decline in infections, according to a Reuters tally.

The daily average of cases fell to about 77,800 in the last seven days through Wednesday, against almost 85,000 the previous week, the tally based on government figures showed.

Brazil reports 44,235 new cases, death toll at 118,649

Brazil has reported 44,235 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 984 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours.

Brazil has registered 3,761,391 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from Covid-19 has risen to 118,649, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The country faces the world's worst coronavirus outbreak outside the United States.

China reports 9 new mainland cases vs 8 a day earlier

China has reported nine new Covid-19 cases in the mainland, compared with eight a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Friday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new infections were imported cases involving travellers from overseas, marking the 12th consecutive day of no local transmissions.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 85,013, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

China also reported 16 new asymptomatic cases, down from 19a day earlier. China, however, does not count these symptomless patients as confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Australia's Victoria state reports 113 new cases

Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria has said 12 people died from the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours and it reported 113 new cases.

Victoria, which has become the virus hot spot of the country, a day earlier reported 23 deaths and 113 cases, its lowest daily rise in nearly two months.

Strict lockdown measures have helped ease the daily rise of Covid-19 infections in Victoria after the state hit a one-day high of more than 700 cases about three weeks ago.

Gaza records 54 new cases

The Palestinian Health Ministry has recorded 54 new coronavirus cases in the densely populated Gaza.

The number of confirmed cases in the blockaded enclave now totals 192, including three deaths and 72 recoveries.

On Monday, authorities in the territory announced a 48-hour total lockdown after the first virus cases were detected outside of quarantine facilities.

On Wednesday, the Hamas-run Interior Ministry in the Gaza extended the lockdown for another 72 hours.

Shops, government offices, educational and private institutions and mosques have been shut as part of the lockdown.

Netherlands to close mink farms after virus outbreak

More than 100 mink farms in the Netherlands will be ordered closed by March after animals at dozens of locations contracted the coronavirus.

Hundreds of thousands of the ferret-like animals, which are bred for their fur, have been culled in the Netherlands and other European countries since the virus outbreak.

The Netherlands had already intended to halt its mink breeding industry by 2024, but decided to bring forward the closures after several farm employees contracted Covid-19.

The government has set aside $212 million (180 million euros) to compensate farmers, the Dutch news agency ANP reported on Thursday, citing sources.

According to the Dutch Federation of Pelt Farmers, the Netherlands exports around $101 million (90 million euros) worth of fur a year for use in China and globally.

The country had roughly 900,000 mink at 130 farms, Statistics Netherlands data said.

California, Florida, New York, Texas won't follow new US Covid-19 testing plan

Several large US states are not heeding new federal health officials' calls to reduce Covid-19 testing of some exposed to the virus, joining a broad rebuke of the Trump administration by public health leaders.

Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Texas, New Jersey and New York all plan to continue to test asymptomatic people who have been exposed to Covid-19, despite new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC ) suggesting that such tests may not be needed.

"The current Texas guidance recommends testing for all close contacts of a confirmed case because it allows for early case identification among people who are at a higher risk of infection," a spokesman for the Texas Department of State Health Services in a statement. "There’s not a planned change at this point."

California and New York made similar statements. The Florida Department of Health said asymptomatic testing was continuing while the new CDC recommendations were evaluated, and Texas also said it would evaluate.

The CDC said this week that people exposed to Covid-19 but not symptomatic may not need to be tested, shocking doctors and politicians and prompting accusations the guidance was politically motivated.

Even before the CDC guidance, coronavirus testing in the United States had dropped. The United States tested on average 675,000 people a day last week, down from a peak in late July of over 800,000 people a day.

