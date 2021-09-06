Fast News

Coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 4.5 million people and infected over 221 million globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for September 6:

Australia's New South Wales reports 1,281 cases

Authorities in Australia's New South Wales, the epicentre of the country's biggest coronavirus outbreak, have said the daily infections were expected to peak next week, as they look to speed up immunisations ahead of easing restrictions.

Australia is trying to contain a third wave of infections that has locked down its two largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, and its capital Canberra, putting more than half its 25 million population under strict stay-at-home restrictions.

New South Wales state has reported 1,281 locally acquired cases of the virus, down from 1,485 a day earlier.

Five new deaths have been reported, taking the total deaths in the latest outbreak to 131.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the government's modelling revealed the state would require its highest number of intensive care beds in early October, with "additional pressure on the system" in the next few weeks.

Daily cases in Sydney's worst-affected suburbs are expected to rise to as high as 2,000 until the middle of this month, the modelling showed.

Brazil sees 266 deaths

Brazil has reported 12,915 new virus cases and 266 additional deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

More than 580,000 people have died from the virus in Brazil, with nearly 21 million cases, the ministry says.

New Zealand eases curbs in areas beyond Auckland

New Zealand will ease curbs in all regions outside its biggest city of Auckland from midnight on Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has told a news conference.

Schools, offices and businesses can now operate with social distancing rules in place as the regions' alert level shifts to 2 from 3, Ardern added.

Germany reports 4,749 additional cases

Germany reports 4,749 virus cases, bringing the total into 4,010,390 infections, as the death toll rises by 8 into 92,354 fatalities, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies