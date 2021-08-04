Fast News

Covid-19 has killed more than 4.2M people and infected over 200M globally. Here are all the coronavirus-related developments for August 4:

A temporary lab called 'Fire Eye', used for Covid-19 testing has been setup at an exhibition centre in Nanjing, China. (AFP)

August 4, Wednesday

Lockdowns in China as cases hit six-month high

China reported its highest daily number of local cases in months as mass testing and contact tracing campaigns uncovered a trail of Delta variant infections.

Health authorities reported 71 domestic cases on Wednesday, the highest since January, as China battles its largest outbreak in months by testing entire cities and locking down millions.

The official results of those tests have revealed a low caseload despite the outbreak spreading to dozens of major cities.

But the latest outbreak is threatening that record with nearly 500 domestic cases reported since mid-July, when a cluster among airport cleaners in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, was found.

Wuhan, where the virus first emerged in 2019, reported its first local infections in over a year this week and said Tuesday it was "swiftly launching" testing of all 11 million residents.

Wuhan has also suspended flights and trains, cancelled all events and announced mass testing

Meanwhile, Nanjing has tested its 9.2 million residents three times after shutting down gyms and cinemas and closing off residential compounds.

And the tourist destination of Zhangjiajie in central Hunan province, where infected travellers who had been in Nanjing attended a theatre performance, abruptly announced that no one would be allowed to exit the city after it emerged as an infection hotspot.

US FDA to give Pfizer-BioNTech full approval

The US drug regulator is set to fully approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine by early next month, the New York Times reported.

The Food and Drug Administration has set an "unofficial deadline" of the September 6 Labor Day holiday "or sooner" to give the shot the final green light, the newspaper reported, citing sources familiar with the plan.

The vaccine is currently being administered via an emergency use authorisation that was granted in December.

The FDA had said in a statement last week that granting the Pfizer vaccine final approval was one of the agency's highest priorities and anticipated being finished with the final review soon.

Full approval could boost vaccine-hesitant Americans' confidence in getting the shot as the ultra-contagious Delta variant sweeps through the country, driving daily case counts to levels not seen since the winter.

As of August 2, the US had seen an average of 84,389 new cases daily over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Some 192 million Americans have already received at least one dose of one of the three Covid vaccines available in the US, 58 percent of the total population.

India's gender inequity in vaccinations narrows

The gender disparity in India's immunisation drive has narrowed, government data showed , as pregnant women are now allowed to get their shots and authorities try to dispel rumours about fertility.

Women have received about 47% of the 481 million vaccine doses administered in India, nearly in line with the gender ratio in the country, the data showed. Men have now received 13% more doses than women, compared with about 17% in early June.

India officially started vaccinating pregnant women only in July and has been running ground-level campaigns to encourage them to get their shots, according to the government. It has also sent teams of grassroots health workers to towns and villages to dispel fears that vaccines affect fertility.

Greek Olympic artistic swimmers isolated over virus cluster

All 12 members of the Greek artistic swimming team are in isolation after five tested positive for the virus in the first cluster detected at the Games, Olympic officials said.

The team have withdrawn from remaining competition and the seven members who have so far tested negative have agreed to move to a facility for "close contacts" of positive cases, said Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya.

None of those who tested positive so far require hospital care, Takaya added.

The team did not participate in the duet competition and have now withdrawn fro m the team competition, which will start later this week.

Oxygen in short supply as virus surges in Tunisia

As Tunisia faces a surge of cases, demand for life-saving oxygen has grown higher than the supply, leaving patients desperate and family members angry at the government as they say they are forced to find oxygen on their own.

Traders have seized an opportunity for profit, buying supplies of oxygen and other treatments and renting or selling them at higher prices.

The profitable enterprise that is growing online has prompted citizens to call on authorities for intervention.

Tunisia, with a population of 12 million, has reported more deaths per capita in the pandemic than any African country and has had among the highest daily death rates per capita in the world in recent weeks.

More than 20,000 Tunisians have died so far, and the vaccination rate remains low.

Sydney man in his 20s dies from virus

Authorities in Australia's New South Wales say a Sydney man in his 20s has died from the virus and the state reported 233 locally transmitted cases.

A woman in her 80s also died in hospital from the virus.

Authorities said the man's condition deteriorated suddenly and he died while isolating at home in the city's south-western suburbs. He was not vaccinated.

Macau begins tests, shuts some venues after four new cases

The gambling hub of Macau will begin testing its 600,000 people and close some entertainment spots after the Chinese-ruled city confirmed four new coronavirus cases.

Macau has set up 41 nucleic acid testing stations across the city which will run non-stop for at least three days, which is the estimated required period, the statement said. Appointments would not be needed, it said.

Separately, the government said cinemas, theatres, indoor playgrounds, bowling alleys, massage parlours, bars, nightclubs, and other such venues would be closed from midnight.

CDC issues new eviction ban for most of US through Oct. 3

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new eviction moratorium that would last until October 3, as the Biden administration sought to quell intensifying criticism from progressives that it was allowing vulnerable renters to lose their homes during a pandemic.

The ban could help keep millions in their homes as the delta variant has spread and states have been slow to release federal rental aid. It would temporarily halt evictions in counties with “substantial and high levels” of virus transmissions and would cover areas w here 90% of the US population lives.

The announcement was a reversal for the Biden administration, which allowed an earlier moratorium to lapse over the weekend after saying a Supreme Court ruling prevented an extension. That ripped open a dramatic split between the White House and progressive Democrats who insisted the administration do more to prevent some 3.6 million Americans from losing their homes during the pandemic.

UK study: Young people drove infection rise before school holidays

Fully-vaccinated people have an around 50 to 60 percent reduced risk of infection from the Delta coronavirus variant, including those who are asymptomatic, a large English coronavirus prevalence study found on Wednesday.

Imperial College London researchers said people who reported receiving two vaccine doses were half as likely to test positive for Covid-19, adjusting for other factors such as age, whether or not the people tested had Covid-19 symptoms.

Focusing on those who had Covid-19 symptoms, effectiveness rose to around 59 percent, according to the study, which covered a period when the Delta variant completely displaced the previously dominant Alpha variant.

The estimates, which did not break down effectiveness by vaccine, are lower than those reported by Public Health England for Pfizer and AstraZeneca's shots.

The researchers said this was not surprising or worrying, given that PHE estimates were based on those who have symptoms and get tested, while the Imperial study is designed to pick up more people.

Imperial professor Steven Riley said that 5- to 24-year-olds accounted for 50 percent of all infections, even though they are only 25 percent of the population.

Schools have now shut for summer holidays, and cases have fallen from that peak despite legal coronavirus restrictions ending on July 19.

"We've shown that prior to the recent dip, young people were driving the infections," Riley told reporters.

"These data support the idea that there is uncertainty about what might happen in September when schools return and we have increased indoor mixing, because of the patterns of infection that we saw driving the growth."

Mexico records over 650 new deaths

Mexico has reported 18,911 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country and 657 fatalities, bringing its total to 2,880,409 infections and 241,936 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll is at least 60 percent above the confirmed figure.

Chile study shows variations in success of Covid vaccines

Sinovac's vaccine was 58.5 percent effective in preventing symptomatic illness among millions of Chileans who received it between February and July, the Chilean health authorities said, while Pfizer's Covid-19 shot was 87.7 percent effective and AstraZeneca's was 68.7 percent effective.

The data came in the latest "real world" data published by the Chilean authorities into the effectiveness among its population of a raft of vaccines.

Chile began one of the world's fastest inoculation campaigns against Covid-19 in December, having now fully vaccinated more than 60 percent of its population, predominantly with Sinovac's CoronaVac.

That vaccine was 86 percent effective in preventing hospitalisation, 89.7 percent effective in preventing admission to intensive care units and 86 percent effective in preventing deaths within the population between February and July, health official Dr Rafael Araos said in a press conference.

Brazil sees more than 1,200 new deaths

Brazil has had 32,316 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours and 1,209 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 19,985,817 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 558,432, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

As vaccination advances, however, the rolling seven-day average of Covid deaths has fallen to one-third of the toll of almost 3,000 a day at the peak of the pandemic in April.

Australia's New South Wales reports 233 locally acquired cases

Australia's New South Wales state has reported 233 locally acquired cases of Covid-19, up from 199 a day earlier, as the state continues its battle to stamp out the latest outbreak from the highly infectious Delta strain.

Of the new cases, at least 47 spent time in the community while infectious, state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

Australia's Queensland state reported 16 locally acquired cases as authorities warned a lockdown in state capital Brisbane might be extended beyond Sunday if people flout the tough restrictions.

US may offer vaccine to migrants crossing from Mexico –Washington Post

The Biden administration is preparing to offer coronavirus vaccines to migrants in US custody along the Mexico border, the Washington Post has reported.

Under the broad outlines of the new plan, the Department of Homeland Security will vaccinate the migrants soon after they cross into the United States and await processing by US Customs and Border Protection, said the Post, which cited two unnamed DHS officials.

Until now, only a limited number of migrants have received the vaccine while held in longer-term US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facilities, the Post said.

The plan has not yet been finalised, the paper said.

Thailand reports daily record of over 20,000 infections

Thailand has reported 20,200 new coronavirus cases and 188 additional deaths, both the highest daily increases so far during the pandemic.

The new cases and fatalities brought total infections to 672,385 and deaths to 5,503, data from the Health Ministry's website showed.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies