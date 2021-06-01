Fast News

Covid-19 pandemic has infected more than 171 million people claiming at least 3.5 million lives around the world. Here are updates for June 1.

A man argues with a healthcare worker, as senior citizens and health workers wait to receive their first dose of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19), outside the hotel Alba Caracas, which was turned into a mass vaccination centre, in Caracas, Venezuela May 31, 2021. (Leonardo Fernandez Viloria / Reuters)

Tuesday, June 31

Long lines and waits as Venezuela starts Covid vaccination

Hundreds of senior citizens and health workers stood in long lines to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as part of Venezuela's inoculation campaign, which has been held up by payment problems and political disputes.

The government of President Nicolas Maduro for months said it was unable to pay for vaccines due to US sanctions, but last month announced it had come up with the funds to enter the global COVAX program.

Reuters data shows that only 1.1% of the population has received at least one vaccine shot so far.

Japan to begin Covid-19 vaccinations at workplaces

Japan is planning to start Covid-19 vaccination at workplaces and universities on June 21 to speed up the country's inoculation drive, a top government spokesman said.

Moderna Inc vaccines will be used for those areas, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a news conference.

Efforts to tackle virus in UK amid worries on variant.

Over 600 million Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine doses supplied

Sinovac Biotech reports that it has supplied a total of 600 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines around the world as of May 31.

It also reports that at least 430 million doses of its CoronaVac shot have been administered within the same time period.

Brazil registers 860 Covid-19 deaths on Monday

Brazil has registered 860 Covid-19 deaths and 30,434 new cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered 462,791 total coronavirus deaths and 16,545,554 total confirmed cases.

This comes two days after demonstrators took to the streets to protest President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the pandemic.

Russia resumes flights to UK, extends ban on Turkey

Russia has decided to resume flights from Moscow to London from June 2 thanks to an improved Covid-19 situation, while it keeps in place bans on flights to Turkey and Tanzania until June 21 inclusive, the coronavirus task force said.

It said there will be three flights per week from Moscow to London.

Russia also has decided to resume a limited number of regular flights to other countries, including Austria, Hungary, Lebanon and Croatia.

