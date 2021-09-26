Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 232M people and has killed at least 4.7M. Here are virus-related developments for September 26:

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker administers a dose of the "Comirnaty" Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in a vaccination centre in Nantes, France, September 14, 2021. (Reuters)

Sunday, September 26, 2021

Togo's bishops condemn closure of churches over Covid-19

Bishops in Togo condemned a recent decision by the government to close places of worship after a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Last week the small West African nation extended a health state of emergency for 12 months and ordered the closing of churches and mosques for one month in the highly religious country.

The archbishop of Lome, the capital, had obtained a one-week exemption for "important religious ceremonies".

Brazil registers 15,688 new cases of coronavirus, 537 deaths

Brazil registered 15,688 new cases of coronavirus and 537 new covid-19 deaths, the Health Ministry said.

The Covid-19 death toll in the country is 594,200 people.

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll rises to 275,299

Mexico's Health Ministry reported 9,697 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country and 596 additional deaths, bringing the total number of official infections since the pandemic began to 3,628,812 and the death toll to 275,299.

Health Ministry officials have previously said the real coronavirus numbers are likely significantly higher.

Macron says France will double the Covid shots it sends to poor nations

President Emmanuel Macron said France would give 120 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to poor nations, doubling an earlier pledge, French news agency AFP reported.

"The injustice is that on other continents, clearly, vaccination is way behind. In Africa, barely 3percent of the population has been vaccinated - we need to go faster," AFP cited Macron saying in a video broadcast to a concert organised by the advocacy group Global Citizen.

Thailand calls on world to share Covid vaccines

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha called on countries to share Covid-19 vaccines and medicines with others, saying the pandemic proves that "nobody is safe until everybody is safe."

He made the statement while addressing the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

He appeared at the New York event remotely through video link from Thailand.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies