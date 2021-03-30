Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 128.76 million people and taken over 2.81 million lives. Here are virus-related developments for March 31:

An elderly woman is inoculated with a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at a vaccination center set up at the University Olympic Stadium in Coyoacan neighbourhood, in Mexico City on March 30, 2021. (AFP)

Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Macron, Merkel discuss vaccine cooperation with Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed possible cooperation on vaccines with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a joint video conference on Tuesday, Macron's office has said in a statement.

Brazil reports record 3,780 deaths

Brazil has registered 3,780 Covid-19 deaths, a new record in the Latin American nation which now regularly accounts for about a quarter of coronavirus deaths worldwide on any given day, more than any other country.

Cases rose by 84,949, the ministry said. Deaths now total 317,646 while cases amount to 12,658,109.

Pfizer to move up vaccine deliveries to Canada

Pfizer has agreed to move up deliveries of its Covid-19 vaccine to Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said, one day after restricting AstraZeneca jabs over safety concerns.

"Pfizer has now confirmed that they will be moving up five million doses from later in the summer into June. That will bring our total from 4.6 million to 9.6 million doses for that month alone," Trudeau told a news conference on Tuesday.

The arrival of these, as well as Moderna and AstraZeneca shots, bringing total doses expected by June 30 to more than 40 million, will allow the country to "begin our ram p-up phase" and meet its goal of inoculating all Canadians by the end of summer, he said.

"We want to get more doses of vaccines... to as many Canadians as possible in the coming months," he said.

Hospitals in Ecuador's capital overwhelmed

Ecuador's health system is under severe strain from a spike in Covid-19 and some hospitals in the capital Quito are working above capacity to treat patients, doctors have said.

Ecuador suffered a brutal outbreak of coronavirus in early 2020, primarily in the largest city of Guayaquil. Authorities controlled the situation after several months, but in recent weeks have seen cases jump in cities around the country.

"The saturation of the health system is not only in Quito but at the national level," Dr. Victor Alvarez, president of the doctors association of the state of Pichincha, where Quito is located, told reporters.

"Seeing images of patients lying on the ground, or perhaps on a military mattress, receiving oxygen in emergency units, that's sad."

Over dozen US states to open up vaccinations to all adults

More than a dozen states will open vaccine eligibility to all adults this week in a major expansion of Covid-19 shots for tens of millions of Americans amid an increase in coronavirus cases.

States opening eligibility to anyone ages 16 and older on Monday included Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, North Dakota and Kansas.

Meanwhile, the director of the CDC warned of another wave of infections after cases in the US rose 10 percent over the last week. Several Northeastern states and Michigan have seen the biggest increases, with some reporting hundreds or thousands more new cases per day than two weeks ago.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York state residents over 30 are now eligible for Covid-19 vaccinations, and everyone over 16 will be eligible starting April 6.

