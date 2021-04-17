Fast News

Covid-19 has killed over 3M people and infected more than 140.5M others globally. Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments for April 17:

A staff member waits outside a booth where people receive a vaccine against the coronavirus disease at a vaccination centre, during a government-organised visit, in Beijing, China, April 15, 2021. (Reuters)

Saturday, April 17

Mainland China reports 15 new cases vs 11 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 15 new cases on April 16, up from 11 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority has said.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said one of the new cases was a local infection reported in southwestern Yunnan province, which discovered a new cluster in late March in a city on the border with Myanmar.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 19 from 31 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China now stands at 90,483, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Mexico says 14 townships refuse vaccines

Mexican health authorities have said that 14 of the country’s roughly 2,600 townships have refused to allow vaccination teams to administer anti-coronavirus doses there.

Assistant Health Secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell said the townships were concentrated largely in the heavily indigenous southern states of Chiapas and Oaxaca.

He did not give specific reasons why those communities did not want to be vaccinated, citing only “cultural and perhaps religious beliefs.”

Lopez-Gatell said the decision to refuse vaccines had been made by town councils, adding “we respect that decision.” He said authorities are trying to set up a scheme in which people who wanted vaccines could get them in a neighbouring township.

Indigenous municipalities in southern Mexico have some degree of autonomy, and some are governed by traditional "use and custom" schemes without political parties or formal elections.

Some Chiapas townships dominated by the Zapatista rebels have rejected other government programs, but it was unclear whether they were among those refusing vaccines.

Local media in Chiapas reported some communities distrusted the vaccines, or did not think there were enough local cases to justify it.

Brazil registers 3,305 deaths on Friday

Brazil registered 3,305 new deaths on Friday and 85,774 additional cases, according to data published by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered 368,749 total deaths and 13,832,455 total confirmed cases.

Vaccines to be made available at Alaska airports

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says vaccines would be made available at key airports in the state starting June 1.

He made the announcement on Friday, as he unveiled plans aimed at bolstering Alaska’s pandemic-battered tourist industry.

Dunleavy, a Republican, outlined plans for a national marketing campaign aimed at luring tourists and said the vaccine offering is “probably another good reason to come to the state of Alaska in the summer.”

Dunleavy and other state leaders have been pushing to allow large cruise ships to return to Alaska after restrictions kept them away last year.

Qatar seeking virus jabs for all World Cup visitors

Qatar is in talks with coronavirus vaccine makers to ensure all fans attending the 2022 World Cup in the country have been vaccinated, the foreign minister said on Friday.

The Gulf nation is facing a resurgence of virus cases and deaths despite progress in its mass vaccination programme, forcing authorities to impose a nationwide lockdown.

"We have been negotiating and talking to the vaccination providers on how we can make sure that everyone attending the World Cup is vaccinated," Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said.

"Right now there are programs under development to provide vaccination to all the attendees of the World Cup," he added during the Raisina Dialogue, a virtual event hosted by the Observer Research Foundation.

"We will be able, hopefully, to host a Covid-free event. We also hope that globally the pandemic will start to go down and disappear."

Globally no one vaccine certification system has yet been universally accepted or recognised, though the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Travel Pass has gained popularity amongst Gulf airlines including Qatar Airways.

Chilean study finds Chinese jab slashes virus deaths

A real-world study of millions of Chileans who had received the Chinese-developed CoronaVac vaccine has found it 67 percent effective against symptoms, and 80 percent effective against death from Covid-19, the South American country's Health Ministry said on Friday.

Ministry adviser Rafael Araos said the study covered 10.5 million people, including 2.5 million who had received both doses of the vaccine, and 1.5 million who had received a single dose between February 2 and April 1.

The study looked at cases starting 14 days after the second dose of the vaccine was given, which in Chile was given 28 days after the first.

The vaccine has been widely used across the world, but has not been part of rollouts in the United States or Europe.

Araos said it had reduced hospitalisations by 85 percent, intensive care visits by 89 percent and deaths by 80 percent.

It is one of the broadest studies so far published of any of the vaccines used against coronavirus. Most previous studies were based on clinical studies of limited groups of thousands of people given the vaccines to test efficacy and safety prior to general use.

Chile has led the region with a vaccination campaign that has reached 40 percent of its 19 million people overall, with 27percent of those having received both doses.

It began in large part with the elderly and health workers, but has expanded to include essential workers and recently people as young as 48.

The country has a three year contract for 60 million doses of the CoronaVac vaccine produced by Sinovac, and also has been using vaccines produced by Pfizer.

About 90 percent of vaccines used so far in Chile have been CoronaVac.

Authorities reported Thursday that Chile had had a sharp reduction in hospitalisation of people 70 or older, a figure credited to the vaccination campaign among the elderly.

But it has also seen "a sustained rise" in hospitalisations of people 59 and younger.

The country has reported 1.1 million confirmed infections of the new virus and nearly 25,000 deaths.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies