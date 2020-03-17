Fast News

Death toll from outbreak in China has reached 3,226 while confirmed cases are at 80,881, official data released on Tuesday shows.

People wear protective face masks as they sit at a residential community following an outbreak of coronavirus, in downtown Shanghai, China March 16, 2020. (Reuters)

21 news cases emerge in mainland China

Mainland China had 21 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Monday, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday, up from 16 a day earlier.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in China so far to 80,881.

The death toll from the outbreak in China had reached 3,226 as of the end of Monday, up by 13 from the previous day.

In the central province of Hubei, the epicentre of theoutbreak, there were 12 new deaths, with the provincial capitalof Wuhan accounting for 11 of the fatalities.

The number of imported cases of the virus in mainland China reached 143 as of Monday, up 20 from a day earlier.

Colombia to close borders

Colombia will close its borders from Tuesday to prevent the spread of coronavirus and will keep them shut until May 30, President Ivan Duque said on Monday.

The Andean country currently has 54 confirmed cases of Covif-19, which has infected over 174,100 and killed nearly 6,700 worldwide, according to a recent Reuters tally.

Venezuela detects 16 new cases

President Nicolas Maduro said the entire country will enter quarantine on Tuesday due to coronavirus.

Venezuela detected 16 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, Maduro said, adding that the total number of cases in the South American country has risen to 33.

Tokyo's Nikkei opens down 3 percent on virus fears

Toyko's key Nikkei index opened down three percent on Tuesday, extending global plunges as interest rate cuts and fresh stimulus by central banks failed to dampen fears over the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 3.02 percent or 513.88 points to 16,528.11 minutes after the open, while the broader Topix index was down 2.66 percent or 32.94 points at 1,203.40.

