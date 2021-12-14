Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 271M people and killed over 5.3M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Malaysia has approved the use of the single-dose antibody cocktail Ronapreve, developed by Regeneron and Roche, to treat Covid-19. (AFP Archive)

Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Malaysia approves Ronapreve Covid treatment

Malaysia has given conditional approval for the use of the single-dose antibody cocktail Ronapreve, developed by Regeneron and Roche, to treat Covid-19.

It has also approved a request from Merck & Co for a clinical trial import license for its Covid-19 pill Molnupiravir, to be used as part of studies being conducted in Malaysia, according to a statement.

Moderna to provide millions of vaccines a year in Australia

US drugmaker Moderna Inc will produce millions of mRNA vaccines a year in Australia after agreeing to set up one of its largest manufacturing facilities outside the United States and Europe.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the plant in Victoria state was expected to produce up to 100 million mRNA vaccine doses every year when it begins operations in 2024.

Morrison did not specify the financial details of the agreement but Australian media reported the deal could be worth about $1.43 billion.

ADB trims Asia's growth over Omicron risks

The Asian Development Bank has trimmed its growth forecasts for developing Asia for this year and next to reflect risks and uncertainty brought on by the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

The Manila-based lender now sees 2021 gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 7.0 percent for developing Asia, down from 7.1 percent, and 2022 growth of 5.3 percent, down from 5.4 percent in September.

"Covid-19 has receded in developing Asia, but rising infections worldwide and the emergence of a fast-spreading variant suggest that the pandemic will take time to play out," the ADB said in a supplement to its Asian Development Outlook report.

Most of developing Asia's subregions are forecast to grow slower than previously thought this year, due in part to weak recovery in China.

Major Chinese manufacturing hub fights its first outbreak

Major Chinese manufacturing province Zhejiang is fighting its first Covid-19 cluster this year, with tens of thousands of citizens in quarantine and virus-hit areas suspending business operations, cutting flights, and cancelling events.

The province reported 74 locally transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms on December 12, official data showed on Monday, almost double the previous day's 38 cases, lifting to 173 the total since the province started to report cases for the latest outbreak.

More than 50,000 people in Zhejiang have been quarantined at centralised facilities and nearly half a million people's health conditions were monitored, a provincial health official said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies