Fast News

Coronavirus pandemic has killed over 4.16 million people and infected over 194.4 million globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for July 25:

A worker adds finishing touches to giant mural tribute to frontline workers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, January 21, 2021. (AP)

Sunday, July 25:

Malaysia's total infections rise above 1 million

Malaysia's total cases since the start of the pandemic has surpassed 1 million after the country's health ministry reported a record 17,045 new coronavirus cases.

The total number of infections in the country stood at 1,013,438.

Russia reports 24,072 new cases, 779 related deaths

Russia has reported 24,072 new cases, including 3,406 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 6,126,541.

The government coronavirus task force said 779 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 153,874.

Russia has been in the grip of a surge in cases that authorities blame on the more contagious Delta variant, though some officials have suggested in recent days that cases, at least in Moscow, have started to decline.

Tokyo daily Covid-19 cases total 1,763

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has reported 1,763 cases on Sunday, the third day since the Olympic Games began in the Japanese capital.

Infections have been on the rise in recent weeks, reaching 1,979 on Thursday, the highest since January.

Australians may face longer lockdown after "reckless" mass protests

Australia's New South Wales has logged its second-highest daily increase of the year in locally acquired cases amid fears of a wave of new infections after thousands of people joined an anti-lockdown protest.

"In relation to yesterday's protests, can I say how absolutely disgusted I was. It broke my heart," Gladys Berejiklian, the premier of the country's most populous state, told reporters.

"I hope it won't be a setback, but it could be," she said.

There were 141 cases reported, down from 163 a day earlier. The outbreak, which began in June, is being driven by the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus, and has now infected 2,081 people in New South Wales. There are 43 people in intensive care, up from 37 a day earlier.

Under fire for a slow vaccine rollout, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said more vaccine supply was not going to ensure New South Wales gets out of lockdown, but what was needed was an effective, properly enforced lockdown.

"Let me be clear - there's not an alternative to the lockdown in New South Wales to get this under control. There is no other magic bullet that's going to do that," Morrison told reporters at a televised media conference.

He called the anti-lockdown protests in Sydney reckless and self-defeating.

India reports 39,742 new cases in last 24 hours -govt

India has reported 39,742 new cases in the last 24 hours, a government statement said.

The death toll rose by 535 deaths in the last 24 hours, with the total reaching 420,551, health ministry data showed.

Two Covid patients die after power outage at Jordan hospital

Two coronavirus patients have died at a hospital in the Jordanian capital of Amman after a short circuit knocked out power at the facility's intensive care unit, the country's health minister said.

The private Gardens Hospital is being rented by the Jordanian government to treat coronavirus patients.

Health Minister Firas Al Hawari told state media that two people were confirmed dead at the hospital after the incident, and that investigators were determining the cause of the accident and whether the power outage was responsible for the deaths .

Angry people gathered outside the hospital and security forces cordoned off the facility and prevented relatives of patients from entering.

Vietnam says more US vaccine donations expected after first 5 mln doses

The United States is considering giving more vaccines to Vietnam, its ambassador to the United States said as the Southeast Asian country struggles to control outbreaks of the fast-spreading Delta variant of the virus.

Vietnam took delivery of a shipment of 3 million Moderna doses from the United States on Sunday, taking the amount given by the United States, via the global Covax vaccine scheme, to 5 million doses.

"The US side has said it is also considering more vaccine donations to Vietnam soon," the ambassador to the United States, Ha Kim Ngoc, said speech posted on a government web site.

Vietnam is also in talks with the United States on domestic production of mRNA vaccines, its foreign ministry said on Thursday, adding that production could begin in the fourth quarter or early in 2022.

Indonesia prepares more ICU units, waits to see if curbs will be extended

Indonesia is preparing more intensive care units after logging several days of record-high deaths last week, while the country waits to see whether the government will extend or loosen tough restrictions due to expire on Sunday.

Buckling under a Delta variant-driven wave of the virus, Indonesia has become Asia's epicentre with hospitals deluged, particularly on the densely populated island of Java.

"Deaths have risen due to a number of factors: full hospitals, patients admitted with low saturation, or dying unmonitored in self-isolation," Senior Minister Luhut Pandjaitan said in a statement late on Saturday.

Indonesia last week reported record-high deaths on four separate days, the last of which was Friday's 1,566 fatalities, bringing cumulative deaths to more than 82,000.

Total case infections have climbed to over 3.1 million, though health experts say both deaths and case numbers have been undercounted.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 1,387 - RKI

The number of confirmed cases in Germany has increased by 1,387 to 3,755,898, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.

The reported death toll rose by 4 to 91,524, the tally showed.

Libya steps up Tripoli jab drive as virus caseload rises

Libyan authorities have stepped up their vaccination campaign around the capital Tripoli, as coronavirus cases rise across the country.

The health ministry has set up temporary centres in six districts of the capital, and AFP journalists saw long queues outside the tents on Saturday morning.

"The campaign will continue until all the available doses are used," doctor Rawad Behelille told AFP in central Tripoli.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah issued a decree instructing cafes and restaurants to close due to rising infections, while also susp ending university lectures and weddings.

Daily reported cases have reached several thousand in the past week, in a country with a population of around seven million.

Libya has recorded over 229,600 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, including over 3,340 deaths.

Fewer than 500,000 people have been vaccinated since the war-torn country's inoculation campaign started in April.

Olympics-Organisers report 10 more cases

Olympics organisers have reported 10 new Olympics-related Covid-19 cases, bringing the disclosed total to 132.

Mexico posts 15,823 more cases, 362 additional deaths

Mexico's health ministry has recorded 15,823 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 362 fatalities, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,741,983 and the reported death toll to 238,316.

Britain reports another 31,795 cases

Britain has reported 31,795 further cases of Covid-19 and 86 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

Brazil reports 1,108 new deaths

Brazil has reported 1,108 new deaths from Covid-19, the health ministry said, bringing the total fatalities to 549,448.

Cases rose by 38,091 to 19,670,534.

Russia sends Covid-19 aid to Cuba

Russia has sent a shipment of coronavirus-related humanitarian assistance to Cuba, including 1 million medical masks, the defence ministry said on Saturday, adding President Vladimir Putin had given instructions for the aid.

Cuba, which kept coronavirus infections low last year, earlier this week reported the highest rate of contagion per capita in Latin America. That has strained its healthcare sector and helped stoke rare anti-government protests earlier this month on the Communist-run island.

Two military planes carrying 88 tonnes of aid - including food and personal protective equipment, including over 1 million medical masks, departed from an airfield near Moscow on Saturday, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The Cuban government has blamed the protests mostly on what it calls US-financed "counter-revolutionaries" exploiting economic hardship caused by decades-old US embargo. Government critics say the island's economic woes are caused largely by the inefficiencies of the state-run system.

Mexico said on Thursday it would send to Cuba two navy ships loaded with medical and food supplies, including syringes, oxygen tanks and masks, along with powered milk, cans of tuna, beans, flour, cooking oil and gasoline.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has bla med the US embargo for fomenting the unrest in Cuba.

With a population of 11 million, Cuba reported nearly 4,000 confirmed coronavirus cases per million residents over the last week, nine times more than the world average, in an outbreak fuelled by the arrival of the more contagious Delta variant on the island.

Jordan to open Covid vaccinations for 12-year-olds

Jordan's health ministry has announced that Covid-19 vaccines will now be available for children aged 12 and above.

The ministry "has decided to lower the Covid-19 vaccination age to 12 years, starting from Sunday July 25" and without requiring an appointment, the ministry said in a statement on its Facebook page on Saturday.

"Vaccination will be optional, and those under 18 will be able to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine with the consent of their guardian," the statement added.

Jordan, a country of 10 million people, has officially recorded more than 763,900 coronavirus cases, including over 9,900 deaths, since the start of its outbreak.

Some 1.9 million people have been fully inoculated against Covid-19, while 2.7 million have received an initial vaccine dose.

First delta variant case confirmed in Colombia

Colombia has its first case of the highly transmissible Covid-19 Delta variant strain, Colombian President Ivan Duque has confirmed.

The first case of this new infectious variant in the country was an international traveller who arrived in Cali from the United States.

The president stressed the fact that the new variant comes at a relatively positive time for the country, given the decrease in cases.

Authorities called to be more careful with biosecurity protocols and urged citizens to get vaccinated.

Health officials are concerned, however, that the infectious variant could spread quickly through the unvaccinated population.

So far, 21.63 percent of the Colombian population has been fully vaccinated, according to the Johns Hopkins University track.

According to the World Health Organisation, as of 20 July, the delta variant, which was first detected in India in October 2020, has spread over more than 100 countries.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies