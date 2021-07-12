Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 188 million people and killed more than 4 million. Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments for July 13:

A box of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus disease vaccines is seen at the Forem vaccination centre in Pamplona, Spain, April 22, 2021. (Reuters)

Tuesday, July 13:

US officials flag "small" reaction risk with J&J vaccine

Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine may pose a "small possible risk" of a rare but potentially dangerous neurological reaction, US health officials have said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement on Monday it has received reports of 100 people who got the shot developing Guillain-Barre syndrome, an immune system disorder that can cause muscle weakness and occasionally paralysis.

That number represents a tiny fraction of the nearly 13 million Americans who have received the one-dose vaccine. Most cases of the side effect were re ported in men — many 50 years old and up — and usually about two weeks after vaccination.

The CDC said it would ask its panel of outside vaccine experts to review the issue at an upcoming meeting. J&J didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brazil logs 745 deaths

Brazil has registered 745 Covid-19 deaths and 17,031 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered a total of 534,233 coronavirus deaths and 19,106,971 total confirmed cases.

Mexico reports 89 more fatalities

Mexico's health ministry has reported 3,074 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country and 89 more fatalities, bringing total figures to 2,593,574 infections and 235,058 deaths.

France orders all health workers to get vaccinated

French President Emmanuel Macron has ordered all French health care workers to get virus vaccine shots by Sept. 15 and urged all of his compatriots to get vaccinated as soon as possible, to fight resurgent infections that are threatening the country’s economic recovery.

In a televised address, Macron also mandated special Covid-19 passes for anyone who wants to go to a restaurant, shopping mall or hospital or get on a train or plane. To get a pass, people must have proof they’re fully vaccinated, or recently recovered from the virus, or have taken a fresh negative virus test.

The delta variant is driving France’s virus infections back up again, just as the country kicked off summer vacation season after a long-awaited reopening. Some 40% of France’s population is fully inoculated.

“Get vaccinated!" was the president's overall message. He even tweeted a GIF of himself repeating the phrase.

Spain reimplements restrictions

Spanish regions are resorting back to curfews, caps on socialisation and nightlife curbs to contain a sharp rise in coronavirus contagion as the fast-spreading delta variant infects mostly the unvaccinated youth.

Catalonia and Valencia, the two regions in the Mediterranean coast with major virus outbreaks, are limiting social gatherings to 10 people and bringing back late night curbs on all activities, while the northern Asturias region on Monday banned bar and restaurant activity indoors.

Propelled by parties to mark the end of the school year and the first summer celebrations, the two-week Covid-19 caseload is currently over three times higher among residents under 30 than the average among the total population.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies