The novel coronavirus has infected over 91 million people globally and claimed more than 1.9 million lives. Here are the updates for January 12:

A local food vendor prepares food with the Twin Towers in downtown Kuala Lumpur in the background background, Malaysia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (AP)

Malaysian king declares emergency to fight virus:

Malaysia's king Tuesday declared a nationwide state of emergency to fight a surge in cases that threatens to overwhelm the country's healthcare system.

Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah "is of the opinion that the outbreak in the country is at a very critical stage and that there was a need for the emergency," said a statement from the national palace.

WHO rules out Covid-19 herd immunity for 2021

Scientists at the World Health Organization warned that mass vaccinations would not bring about herd immunity to the virus this year, even as one leading producer boosted its production forecast.

German company BioNTech said it could produce millions more doses of its coronavirus doses than originally expected this year, boosting production forecast from 1.3 to two billion.

The announcement by BioNTech, which partnered with US firm Pfizer to produce the first vaccine approved in the West, was a boost to countries struggling to deliver the jabs.

But the company also warned that Covid-19 would "likely be come an endemic disease", and said vaccines would need to fight against the emergence of new viral variants and a "naturally waning immune response".

Later Monday, the WHO's chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan warned it would take time to produce and administer enough vaccine doses to halt the spread of the virus.

"We are not going to achieve any levels of population immunity or herd immunity in 2021," she said, stressing the need to maintain physical distancing, hand-washing and mask-wearing to rein in the pandemic.

Portugal's president tests positive

Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, who is seeking a second term in an election on January 24, has tested positive but has so far shown no symptoms.

The 72-year-old had one major presidential debate scheduled for Tuesday, as well as a meeting with health experts to discuss the details of a planned lockdown to be announced on Wednesday, but his office said he had already cancelled all his public appearances.

In a statement shared on his official website, Rebelo de Sousa's office said the president has already informed Prime Minister Antonio Costa and Health Minister Marta Temido of the situation.

Rebelo de Sousa will self-isolate at his official residence in Lisbon, the statement said.

Almost 30,000 new daily cases in Brazil

Brazil reported 25,822 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, and 480 deaths, the health ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 8,131,612 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 203,580, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India.

Dodger Stadium testing site to become vaccine centre

Los Angeles will convert its huge Dodger Stadium coronavirus testing site into a mass vaccination center this week, officials said, as the hard-hit city races to ramp up its sluggish inoculation program.

Currently the nation's largest testing site, the baseball stadium's parking lot will be used to more than triple the daily vaccinations administered in the nation's second-largest city, and eventually serve 12,000 people daily, the mayor's office said.

"From early on in this pandemic, Dodger Stadium has been home base for our testing infrastructure," Mayor Eric Garcetti said late Sunday.

"Vaccines are the surest route to defeating this virus and charting a course to recovery," he added.

The move follows mounting criticism of Los Angeles' vaccination campaign, which has seen less than one-third of roughly half a million doses received from Pfizer and Moderna administered so far.

Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom said California's vaccination rollout was "not good enough," and vowed to inoculate an additional one million over nine days while earmarking $372 million from his annual budget.

Dodger Stadium will end its current testing role la te Monday before undergoing a transition "into a mass vaccination center by the end of the week," a statement said.

South Africa extends restrictions as surge continues

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa extended recently imposed restrictions and placed curbs on land border traffic, as the country grapples with an unprecedented surge in cases fuelled by a new virus strain.

The continent's most industrialised economy and worst-hit country went back into partial lockdown last month to stem flaring infections.

Alcohol sales were banned to ease pressure on emergency wards, large gatherings prohibited, parks shut and a 9 pm curfew imposed to limit exposure.

Ramaphosa on Monday said those measures would be extended until further notice.

Gorillas test positive for coronavirus at San Diego park

Several gorillas at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park have tested positive in what is believed to be the first cases among such primates in captivity.

The park’s executive director, Lisa Peterson, told The Associated Press on Monday that eight gorillas that live together at the park are believed to have the virus and several have been coughing.

It appears the infection came from a member of the park’s wildlife care team that also tested positive for the virus but has been asymptomatic. Veterinarians are closely monitoring the gorillas who will remain in their habitat at the park, north of San Diego, Peterson said.

While other wildlife has contracted the coronavirus from minks to tigers, the gorilla cases are believed to be the first reported from a zoo in the United States and possibly the world.

