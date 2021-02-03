Fast News

The Covid-19 pandemic has infected more than 104 million people around the world, with over 2.26 million fatalities. Here are developments for February 3:

Members of a World Health Organization team are seen wearing protective gear during a field visit to the Hubei Animal Disease Control and Prevention Center for another day of field visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province Tuesday, February 2, 2021. (AP)

Wednesday, February 3, 2021:

France says no AstraZeneca virus vaccine for people over 65

France will only administer the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to people under age 65, President Emmanuel Macron has said after the government's health advisory body cited a lack of sufficient data about its effectiveness in older people.

The decision could shake up the French vaccination strategy, because the country has prioritised nursing home residents and people over 75.

France had counted on the AstraZeneca vaccine for a large part of its upcoming inoculations, until the company announced delays affecting countries around Europe and the world.

“For this AstraZeneca vaccine, we will not propose it to those older than 65,” Macron told TF1 television on Tuesday night.

Instead, the vaccine the British-Swedish company developed with Oxford University will be given to medical personnel under 65, individuals with health vulnerabilities or those facing high exposure, he said.

WHO team leaves after visiting Wuhan Virology lab



A team of investigators working on behalf of the World Health Organization wrapped up a visit to a major virus research laboratory in China's central city of Wuhan, in its search for clues to the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The experts spent about 3-1/2 hours at the heavily-guarded Wuhan Institute of Virology, which has been at the centre of some conspiracy theories that claim a laboratory leak caused the city's first coronavirus outbreak at the end of 2019.

Most scientists reject the hypothesis, but some speculate that a virus captured from the wild could have figured in lab experiments to test the risks of a human spillover and then escaped via an infected staff member.

"Very interesting. Many questions," Thea Fischer, a Danish member of the team, called from her car as it sped away, in response to a question whether the team had found anything.

China reports 25 new cases

China reported 25 new mainland cases on February 2, down from 30 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 15 of the new cases were locally transmitted infections, compared with 12 a day earlier. New asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 12 cases from 15 a day earlier.

The total number of Covid-19 cases reported in mainland China now stands at 89,619, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Mexico sees over 400 more fatalities

Mexico's health ministry has reported 433 new confirmed fatalities from Covid-19, bringing the total deaths in the country to 159,533.

Latin America and Caribbean top 600,000 deaths

More than 600,000 lives have been lost to Covid-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean since the pandemic began, according to an AFP tally from official sources.

The region, which encompasses 34 countries and territories in South and Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean, has recorded 601,256 deaths – the second-highest number of virus fatalities after Europe.

Saudi bars entry from 20 countries as Covid-19 surges

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday suspended entry from 20 countries, ranging from some neighbouring states to the United States, in a bid to curb a jump in coronavirus infections.

The interior ministry announced the "temporary suspension" would be effective from 9.00 pm (1800 GMT) on Wednesday, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

The ban applies to neighbouring Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and in the wider region, to Lebanon and Turkey.

In Europe, the ban includes Britain, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Sweden and Switzerland.

Elsewhere, as well as the US, it applies to Argentina, Brazil, Pakistan, India, Indonesia, Japan, Pakistan and South Africa.

Saudi citizens, as well as diplomats and health workers coming from those countries, will be allowed to enter the kingdom "in accordance with the precautionary measures," it added.

New York resumes virus vaccinations

New York is to resume coronavirus vaccinations, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday, after the city's biggest snowstorm in five years briefly halted the program.

The winter storm brought chaos to the United States east coast on Monday, canceling thousands of flights, closing schools and forcing the postponement of Covid-19 vaccinations.

South Africa's death toll nears 45,000

South Africa registered 547 new coronavirus deaths, taking the country’s total number of fatalities to 44,946, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced.

Mkhize said health officials also detected 2,649 more coronavirus cases after carrying out 28,942 new tests.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases identified in the country is now 1,458,958.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients," the minister said, adding the country has conducted more than 8.3 million tests for the virus.

France sees record patients since end November

France registered 23,337 new confirmed Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, from 4,347 on Monday and 22,086 last Tuesday, Health Ministry data showed.

The ministry reported 726 new deaths from the virus, compared to 455 on Monday and said 28,029 people were in hospital in France with the virus and 3,270 in intensive care. Both numbers set new 2021 highs.

The last time more than 28,000 people were in hospital with Covid-19 was on Nov. 30, at the end of the second lockdown. The record was 33,497 on Nov. 16.

