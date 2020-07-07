Fast News

The comments from Venki Ramakrishnan come as two new peer-reviewed studies show wearing face coverings may help significantly reduce the spread of viruses such as the one that causes Covid-19.

Various protective masks are for sale in a shop window in Ahrweiler, Germany, May 20, 2020. (Reuters)

People who refuse to wear face masks during the coronavirus pandemic should be stigmatised the same as drink drivers, the head of the prestigious Royal Society science journal said Tuesday.

The comments from Venki Ramakrishnan come as two new peer-reviewed studies showed how wearing face coverings may help significantly reduce the spread of viruses such as Covid-19.

"It used to be quite normal to have quite a few drinks and drive home, and it also used to be normal to drive without seatbelts," Ramakrishnan wrote in a comment article.

"Today, both of those would be considered anti-social, and not wearing face coverings in public should be regarded in the same way."

Ramakrishnan stressed how masks are only genuinely effective if worn by most people.

"If all of us wear one, we protect each other and thereby ourselves, reducing transmission," he said.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread at different speeds throughout the world and there are a number of public health interventions that appear to have flattened the curve of localised new infections, including lockdowns and social distancing.

Estimates vary, but it is thought around 40 to 60 percent of transmissions occur when carriers are pre or asymptomatic – that is, they may not know they are ill but are still able to infect others.

One study by teams from the Universities of Pennsylvania and Cambridge analysed pregnant women admitted for delivery in New York City who were screened for Covid-19.

READ MORE: Widespread mask-wearing could prevent Covid-19 second waves – study

They found that 13.7 percent of the women were carrying the virus, 88 percent of whom showed no symptoms.

Cloth face masks reduce oral particle dispersion between 50-100 percent, depending on a number of factors, the researchers wrote.

In pre-symptomatic individuals, studies have shown that viral droplets are emitted not only by sneezing and coughing, but also by talking and breathing, meaning mass face coverings would significantly reduce the risk of new infections.

Everyone should have a face covering to help tackle the #COVID19 pandemic and they should not leave home without having one in their possession says Venki Ramakrishnan PRS, as a new review of evidence reinforces the benefits of face coverings. https://t.co/gFMmkQR4NF pic.twitter.com/ArL7DL5kQv — The Royal Society (@royalsociety) July 7, 2020

Britain exceptional

Another study published Monday in the Royal Society outlined vast discrepancies in mask-wearing rates among rich nations.

In late April –– as Covid-19 raged throughout Europe –– mask-wearing uptake in Britain was around 25 percent, the study found.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the mutated, possibly airborne Covid-19

This compared to 83.4 percent in Italy, 65.8 percent in the United States and 63.8 percent in Spain.

Out today extensive systematic review on #facemasks that I led for @royalsociety @BritishAcademy_ going beyond medical but also including behavioural & policy literature – thread of the main findings….https://t.co/lGBHkpMPb5 — Melinda Mills (@melindacmills) July 7, 2020

Wearing #facemasks in the UK is ~25% - one of the lowest. 41% do not see the value, only 15% understood #wearingmask protects others. People need clear recommendations or a mandate on what to wear, when to wear it and how to wear it. https://t.co/lGBHkpMPb5 — Melinda Mills (@melindacmills) July 7, 2020

The authors said that while none of the countries studied had a culture of mask-wearing, those with established and clear public guidance had a far higher uptake.

"It isn't the public's fault for not wearing masks in the UK," said Melinda Mills, director of the Leverhulme Centre for Demographic Science at the University of Oxford and lead author.

"Rather, consistent policies and effective public messaging is vital.

"People in countries like Italy, the US and Spain... have rapidly adopted face coverings largely because the authorities provided them with clear guidelines to understand why they should wear them."

Source: AFP