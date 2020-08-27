Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 24.3 million people and killed over 829,000 people around the world. Here are updates for August 27:

Relatives, graveyard workers and volunteers bury a Covid-19 victim at a graveyard in New Delhi on August 26, 2020. (Xavier GALIANA / AFP)

Thursday, August 27, 2020

India reports record daily jump of 75,760 virus infections

India has reported a record daily jump of 75,760 coronavirus infections, bringing its total cases to 3.31 million as cases surged across the country, data from the federal health ministry showed.

India is the worst affected country in Asia and third behind the United States and Brazil in terms of total cases. It had the highest number of single-day cases in the world since August 7. Deaths in the same 24-hour period increased by 1,023, taking the death toll to 60,472.

Russia's coronavirus cases surpass 975,000

Russia reported 4,711 new virus cases and 121 deaths, bringing its nationwide case tally to 975,576, the fourth largest caseload in the world. This is up from 4,676 cases and 115 deaths on previous day.

Russia's coronavirus task force said that the official death toll reached 16,804.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,507

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany increased by 1,507 to 237,936, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by five to 9,285, the tally showed.

The virus's reproduction factor (the average number of people infected by one person with the virus) fell to 0.85 on Wednesday from 0.90 the previous day.

South Korea sees 441 new cases, parliament closes

South Korea reported 441 new virus cases, the most daily infections since early March when the country had the first large outbreak, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The country's parliament was shut down after a photojournalist who covered a ruling party meeting on Wednesday was later confirmed to have contracted the virus. The photographer came in contact with around 50 people at the assembly, 32 of them party lawmakers and officials.

South Korea also urged businesses to have employees work from home after reporting the highest daily number of coronavirus cases since March. Some 434 of the new cases were locally transmitted, bringing the total tally to 18,706 infections, with a total of 313 deaths.

Public distrust of China's offer for HK testing

A Chinese government offer to test all Hong Kong residents for the novel coronavirus is meeting scepticism from the city's medical community and public and is emerging as a politically charged issue ahead of the launch of the plan next week.

A 60-person mainland Chinese team will carry out tests and build temporary hospitals in the first direct help from Chinese health officials for the semi-autonomous city in it s battle with the epidemic.

Some medical experts have cast doubt on the effectiveness and need for the tests, with some branding the exercise more of a political effort by Beijing to burnish its image rather than a medical necessity.

China sees eight new cases

China reported eight new Covid-19 cases in the mainland, down from 15 a day earlier, the country's health authority said.

All of the new cases were imported infections, which involve travellers from overseas, marking the 11th consecutive day of no locally-transmitted infections reported. China also reported 19 new asymptomatic infections, compared with 14 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 infections for mainland China now stands at 85,004, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

China does not count asymptomatic patients, who are infected with the coronavirus, but not showing symptoms, as confirmed cases.

Australia sees lowest daily rise in two months

Australia's second most populous state of Victoria reported 23 deaths from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours and 113 new cases, its lowest daily rise of cases in nearly two months.

The southeastern state, which has become the country's virus hot spot, a day earlier reported its second-most deadly day of the pandemic with 24 deaths and logged 149 cases.

Strict lockdown measures have helped ease the daily rise of coronavirus infections in Victoria after the state hit a one-day high of more than 700 cases about three weeks ago.

New Zealand allocates funds for vaccine

Neighbouring New Zealand said it has allocated extra funding of "hundreds of millions of dollars" to help secure access to a coronavirus vaccine as soon as one becomes available.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declined to specify the total amount that will be spent on procuring the vaccine, citing commercial-sensitive reasons.

EU top trade official resigns over controversy

The European Union's top trade official Phil Hogan resigned late on Wednesday after he became embroiled in a controversy over a recent trip home to Ireland and questionable adherence to Covid-19 rules.

The move will force the EU's executive office to replace Hogan in the midst of the pandemic crisis, amid fraught trade relations with the United States and China, and as the final months of talks on a future deal with post-Brexit Britain approach.

“It was becoming increasingly clear that the controversy concerning my recent visit to Ireland was becoming a distraction from my work," Hogan said.

He came under fire amid allegations that he skirted rules other Irish citizens have to live by to contain the second wave of the pandemic. Not only had Hogan attended a posh golf dinner with some 80 guests when maximum attendance should have been much lower, but he was also criticised for traveling in parts of Ireland where a lockdown applied – and for emerging early from a mandatory two-week quarantine.

Abbott Laboratories to issue portable antigen tests

Abbott Laboratories has said that it won US marketing authorisation for a Covid-19 portable antigen test that can deliver results within 15 minutes and will sell for $5.

The portable test is about the size of a credit card, requires no additional equipment to operate, and can be conducted using a less invasive nasal swab than traditional lab tests, Abbott executives said on a call with reporters.

Abbott expects to ship tens of millions of tests in September, ramping to 50 million tests a month from the beginning of October.

The test, BinaxNOW Covid-19 Ag Card, could be used to check that people participating in larger gatherings, such as those returning to schools or workplaces, do not have Covid-19 and could help aid the reopening of the US, the executives said.

Abbott created a downloadable app that people who have taken the test could present before entering venues to show that they are Covid-19 free, they said.

Antigen tests are cheaper and faster than molecular diagnostic tests but somewhat more likely to fail to identify positive cases of the virus than lab-based diagnostic tests.

Argentina sees record daily rise

Argentina posted a record daily rise of 10,550 Covid-19 cases, the health ministry said, taking the total caseload to 370,188 as the country struggles to rein in the spread of infections while trying to ease open its crisis-hit economy.

The grain producer, which imposed a strict lockdown in March that initially helped slow the spread of the virus, is now fast catching up with other hard-hit countries in the region, including neighbouring Chile, where new infections have slowed.

Brazil records more than 1,000 deaths

Brazil reported 47,161 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,086 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said.

Brazil has registered 3,717,156 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from Covid-19 has risen to 117,666, according to ministry data, in the world's worst coronavirus outbreak outside the United States

Source: TRTWorld and agencies