The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 2.3 million people and infected more than 107 million. Here are the developments for February 11:

People return to Melbourne's central business district on November 9, 2020 as Australia's Victoria state government announces an easing of restrictions . (AFP)

Thursday, February 11, 2021

Philippines to get China-donated vaccines for troops, medical staff

The Philippines is set to receive 600,000 doses this month of Sinovac Biotech's vaccine donated by China, a portion of which will be used to inoculate military personnel, a senior government official said.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque told a regular news conference the February 23 arrival of the vaccines is certain, but they would not be administered without the approval of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

So far, only shots developed by AstraZeneca and the vaccine of Pfizer and BioNTech have been approved for emergency use in the country.

Jump in cases worries South Korea as holiday starts

South Korea has reported 504 new virus cases for the latest 24-hour period. It is the highest daily jump in about two weeks and raising worries about a potential surge as the country begins the Lunar New Year’s holidays.

Health officials said the newly reported cases took the country’s total for the pandemic to 82,434, with 1,496 deaths.

In recent weeks, South Korea’s caseload has displayed a gradual downward trajectory largely thanks to stringent distancing rules such as a ban on social gatherings of five or more people.

Japan reports worst one-day death toll

Japan is reporting its worst one-day death toll for the pandemic, 121 people who died in the previous 24 hours.

The number reported by Japan’s Health Ministry raised the country’s pandemic death toll to 6,678.

Japan has not started vaccinations. Shots for medical workers are set to begin this month.

The country also has never had a lockdown, but a government-backed state of emergency is now in place for Tokyo and other urban areas that urges people to stay home and restaurants to close at night.

Although cases stayed relatively low in Japan last year compared to the US and Europe, infections have been climbing recently.

Demands are growing for the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics, which are scheduled to start in July.

Melbourne steps up tests as quarantine hotel cluster rises to 11

Authorities in Australia stepped up contact tracing and called for people in the city of Melbourne to come forward for testing as the number of infections in a cluster linked to a quarantine hotel rose to 11.

More than 22,500 tests were done in the previous 24 hours in Australia's second most populous city and authorities scrambled to contain the spread of a highly transmissible variant of the virus from workers at a Holiday Inn.

US CDC says fully vaccinated people need not quarantine after virus exposures

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said people who have been given full doses of the vaccine no longer need to quarantine after an exposure to someone with the disease.

"Fully vaccinated persons who meet criteria will no longer be required to quarantine following an exposure to someone with Covid-19," the CDC said.

Malaysia offers vaccinations to foreign residents, undocumented migrants

Malaysia will extend its free vaccination programme to all foreigners residing in the country, including students, refugees and undocumented migrants, the government said.

The Southeast Asian country is expected to begin its vaccine rollout at the end of this month, aiming to cover at least 80 percent of its 32 million population within a year.

"A safe environment free from Covid-19 can only be achieved when as many Malaysian residents as possible are immunised," the government committee on vaccine supply said in a statement.

Zimbabwe purchases 600,000 Sinopharm vaccinations

Zimbabwe has purchased 600,000 vaccine doses from Sinopharm, in addition to 200,000 China has donated, its information minister said, adding these were due to arrive in Zimbabwe by the start of March.

Monica Mutsvangwa also said Zimbabwe negotiating with Russia over the procurement of its Sputnik vaccines and was expecting more doses from India and COVAX.

A total of 800,000 Sinopharm doses will be in the country by the start of March, Mutsvangwa said in a video posted on the information ministry's Twitter feed, with aircraft heading to China to collect the shots no later than February 13.

Thailand reports 201 new virus cases

Thailand reported 201 new virus cases, taking its total infections to 24,104.

No new deaths were reported, with fatalities remaining at 80, the Covid-19 taskforce said.

Thailand's overall cases have increased five-fold since mid-December, but the number of new infections reported in recent days have fallen sharply from a week ago.

Mexico approves CanSino and Sinovac vaccines

Mexico has authorised emergency use of Sinovac and CanSino vaccines, Mexico's Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.

Mexico's vaccination drive has gotten off to a slow start, and officials in Latin America's second-largest economy are hoping to source millions of doses from China to boost their efforts amid global vaccines shortages and delays.

Earlier in the day, CanSino Biologics Inc said its vaccine was approved in Mexico for emergency use in people 18 and older.

Germany extends virus shutdown

Chancellor Angela Merkel's government has agreed to continue a partial lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic until at least March 7, even as Germans grow increasingly weary of the tough restrictions.

Following crunch talks with the leaders of Germany's 16 states, Merkel said that the number of new Covid-19 infections in Europe's top economy was dropping after more than two months of shuttered schools and shops.

"When we look at this development we can be quite satisfied," she told reporters.

But she called on Germans to be patient as fears grow over more contagious virus variants first detected in Britain and South Africa.

"We want to do everything in our power so that we don't end up riding an up-and-down wave of openings and closures," Merkel said, calling the period until mid-March "existential" for Germany's management of the pandemic.

The new strains "are spreading especially quickly and require significant additional efforts", the government said in conclusions agreed at the meeting.

Mexico's death toll rises to 169,760

Mexico's health ministry has reported 1,328 new confirmed deaths from Covid-19, bringing the total to 169,760.

The government says the real number of infected people and the death toll in Mexico are both likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Brazil reports 1,330 more deaths

Brazil recorded 59,602 additional confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, along with 1,330 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry has said.

Brazil has registered nearly 9.7 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 234,850, according to ministry data.

EU regulator wants vaccine data on mutation protection

Europe's medicines regulator has it has asked all developers to probe whether their vaccines offer protection against new coronavirus mutations, with a view to issuing new guidelines for manufacturers.

Several new coronavirus variants have emerged recently, sparking fears over an increase in infectiousness as well as suggestions that the virus could begin to elude immune responses, whether from prior infection or a vaccine.

The European Medicines Agency "is developing guidance for manufacturers planning changes to the existing Covid-19 vaccines to tackle the new virus variants," the Amsterdam-based body said.

To consider options to test and develop vaccines that are effective against new mutations, the EMA "has requested all vaccine developers to investigate if their vaccine can offer protection against any new variants," it said in a statement.

This includes mutations identified in Britain, South Africa and Brazil, the agency said, asking developers to "submit relevant data."

