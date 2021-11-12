Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 252M people and killed over 5M worldwide. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for November 12.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says the people who are not vaccinated should reflect on their duty to society as coronavirus case numbers surged across Europe in recent weeks. (Reuters)

Thursday, November 12, 2021

Unvaccinated should reflect on their duty to society, Merkel says

People who are still not vaccinated as the fourth wave of the pandemic takes hold in Germany must understand they have a duty to the rest of society to protect others, Chancellor Angela Merkel has said.

Merkel, speaking at the invitation of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at an Asia-Pacific business summit, said it was the task of politicians to make the case for serious interventions by being honest with the public.

Coronavirus case numbers have surged across Europe in recent weeks, with experts worrying that health systems risk once being overwhelmed again, in part because unvaccinated people are still spreading the disease to the older and more vulnerable.

Doctor says Detroit area seeing fourth virus surge

The contagious delta variant is driving up hospitalizations in the US West and fueling disruptive outbreaks in the North, a worrisome sign of what could be ahead this winter in the US.

While trends are improving in Florida, Texas and other Southern states that bore the worst of the summer surge, it’s clear that delta isn’t done with the United States.

The virus is moving north and west for the winter as people head indoors, close their windows and breathe stagnant air.

In Michigan, the three-county metro Detroit area is again becoming a hot spot for transmissions, with one hospital system reporting nearly 400 virus patients.

Mexico reports 256 new deaths

Mexico has reported 256 new confirmed deaths from the virus, bringing the country's official death toll from the pandemic to 290,630.

Officials have said the health ministry's figures likely represent a significant undercount of deaths.

Brazil records188 new fatalities

Brazil has had 15,300 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, and 188 deaths .

The South American country has now registered 21,924,598 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 610,224, according to ministry data. This makes Brazil's outbreak, the world's third worst outside the United States and India.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies