Fast News

The total number of global fatalities from the new coronavirus pandemic soared past 60,000 while infections have been reported in more than 200 countries and territories. Here are the latest updates for April 5:

A woman runs by the marina as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues, in Los Cabos, Mexico April 1, 2020. (Reuters)

Mexican sees increase in coronavirus cases

The Mexican health ministry on Saturday registered 1,890 cases of the novel coronavirus in the country, an increase of 202 cases from a day earlier.

The number of deaths increased by 19 to 79.

"These people, unfortunately, had chronic diseases or were older," said Mexico's deputy health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell of the people who died from the novel coronavirus.

Lopez-Gatell said Mexico is now paying the consequences for decades of poor eating habits that have led to high levels of obesity and health complications.

Panama's health ministry registers 1,801 cases

Panama's health ministry on Saturday registered 1,801 cases of the novel coronavirus in the Central American county, an increase of 128 cases from a day earlier.

The number of deaths increased by five to 46.

China reports 30 new coronavirus cases

Mainland China reported 30 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, up from 19 a day earlier as the number of cases involving travellers from abroad as well as local transmissions increased.

The National Health Commission said in a statement on Sunday that 25 of the cases reported on Saturday involved those who entered the country from abroad, compared with 18 such cases reported a day earlier.

The mainland has now reported a total of 81,669 cases, while the death toll has risen by three to 3,329.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies