Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 244 people and killed over 4.9M globally. Here are the virus-related developments for October 24.

People walk through the streets of the historic centre of Mexico City on October 16, 2021. (AFP)

Sunday, October 24, 2021

Mexico posts 306 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported 306 more Covid-19 fatalities due to the virus in the country, bringing the death toll since the pandemic began to 286,259.

It has previously said the numbers are likely significantly higher than those reported.

Brazil registers 11,716 cases

Brazil registered 318 new deaths due to the virus and 11,716 confirmed cases of the virus, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

Brazil has now reported 605,457 deaths, the second highest in the world after the United States.

China reports 43 cases

China reported 43 new cases, down from 50 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement 26 of the new cases were local, down from 38 the day before.

The new local cases were reported in Beijing, the autonomous regions of Inner Mongolia and Ningxia, and Gansu, Hebei, Shaanxi and Hunan provinces.

US administers nearly 413M doses of vaccines

The United States has administered 412,856,169 doses of vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 503,521,625 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Source: TRT World