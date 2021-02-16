Fast News

Coronavirus has killed more than 2.41M people and infected more than 109.66M globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for February 16:

Health workers give a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to an elderly woman, in Mexico City, Mexico, on February 15, 2021. (Reuters)

Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Mexico begins rocky rollout of vaccinations for elderly



Mexico has begun the task of vaccinating millions of senior citizens against the coronavirus, with dozens of Mexicans over 60 years old waiting in line for hours because of delays in administering shots.

Mexico began vaccinating healthcare workers in late December, and is starting a second phase for the elderly, even as it waits for more vaccine shipments.

By the end of April, the government aims to have inoculated everyone over 60, or 12 percent of the population of about 128 million, who are among the most vulnerable to complications from Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.

But the rollout began slowly in Mexico City. By midday, 75-year-old Elena Diaz had already waited in the sun for three hours and counting for her shot.

Meanwhile, Mexico's Health Ministry on Monday reported 450 new deaths from coronavirus in the country, bringing the overall toll to 174,657.

Australia medical regulator approves AstraZeneca's vaccine

Australia's medical regulator has granted provisional approval for the Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, making it the second vaccine to get regulatory approval in Australia.

The regulator last month approved the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for use and inoculations for its 25 million population will begin from February 22.

South Korea reaches deals to buy more vaccines for 23 million people

South Korea has arranged to buy coronavirus vaccines for 23 million more people, its prime minister said, a day after authorities said delays and efficacy concerns meant fewer people would be vaccinated in the first quarter of the year.

The deals include Novavax vaccines for 20 million people and Pfizer products for 3 million, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said in remarks at a meeting that were broadcast.

"The government has been working to bring in sufficient early supplies, but there is growing uncertainty over our vaccination plan for the first half due to production issues with global drugmakers and international competition to adopt more vaccines," he said.

Colombia to start vaccinations

Colombia will begin Covid-19 vaccinations following the arrival of the country's first vaccines from Pfizer Inc, President Ivan Duque has said.

The government had planned to administer the first dose on Saturday, following the arrival of the country’s first vaccine doses.

The Health Ministry last week said it was expecting more than 5.7 million doses from different providers in February and March.

"Today we received this first batch," Duque said. "The vaccination process will begin the day after tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 17."

Malaysia to receive first batch of Pfizer vaccines on February 21

Malaysia will receive its first batch of Covid-19 vaccines produced by US and German drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech on February 21, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Tuesday.

Muhyiddin said he will be the first to receive a dose of the vaccine, when the country's national Covid-19 vaccination programme begins on February 26.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies