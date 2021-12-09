Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 268M people and killed over 5.2M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

The official death toll rises to 616,251 in Brazil.

Thursday, December 9, 2021

Deaths, infections rise in Brazil, Mexico

Brazil has reported 10,055 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 233 deaths from Covid-19.

The South American country has now registered 22,167,781 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 616,251, according to the government data, in the world's second-deadliest outbreak outside the United States.

With 85 percent of adults now fully vaccinated, the rolling 14-day average of deaths has fallen to 208 per day, compared to the toll of almost 3,000 a day at the peak of the pandemic in April.

Meanwhile, Mexico's Health Ministry reported 289 more deaths from Covid-19, bringing the country's death toll since the pandemic began to 295,893.

The number of infections has risen to 3,908,534.

Australia's deputy PM tests positive in Washington

Australia Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has tested positive for Covid-19 in Washington, DC while on an official visit, his office said in a statement.

The remaining members of his delegation have tested negative and Joyce will remain in isolation until further advice, the statement said.

Joyce had been experiencing mild symptoms and chose to get tested for Covid-19. He is the highest-ranking Australian leader to contract the virus since the pandemic began.

Joyce reached the United States on Tuesday after a visit to Britain, where he met senior government officials.

Finnish PM apologises for nightclub visit

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has apologised to the public after a photo surfaced of her in a nightclub following the foreign minister testing positive for Covid-19.

Marin said she decided not to cut her night out short on Saturday after being told she had been exposed to the coronavirus the day before, she wrote on Facebook on Monday after a Finnish gossip magazine published a photo of Marin in a crowded nightclub.

Marin said she was at a restaurant when she received a phone call from her state secretary informing her about the exposure.

"He said ministers would not be quarantined because they all have been vaccinated twice," Marin wrote on Facebook, explaining why she continued socialising.

The prime minister's office later said it had sent the exposed ministers two text messages on Saturday recommending that they avoid contact with other people.

Marin said she had left her official phone at home and instead relied on aides reaching her on her personal phone.

British PM announces new restrictions

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced the tightening of virus restrictions in England as Omicron variant cases surge, including guidance to work from home and mandatory Covid passports.

The UK has had more than 10 million confirmed cases and nearly 146,000 people have died from the virus, one of the highest tolls in Europe.

Johnson said that it was becoming increasingly clear that Omicron is "growing much faster than the previously dominant Delta variant and "we can't yet assume Omicron is less severe than previous variants".

