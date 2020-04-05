Fast News

The total number of global fatalities from the new coronavirus pandemic soared past 60,000 while infections have been reported in more than 200 countries and territories. Here are the latest updates for April 5:

A woman runs by the marina as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues, in Los Cabos, Mexico April 1, 2020. (Reuters)

Sunday, April 5 2020

Thailand reports 102 new cases, three more deaths

Thailand reported 102 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths, the country's public health ministry said.

The latest numbers raised the total in the Southeast Asian nation to 2,169 cases. Twenty three people have died in Thailand since the outbreak first emerged in January.

Mexico sees increase in coronavirus cases

The Mexican health ministry on Saturday registered 1,890 cases of the novel coronavirus in the country, an increase of 202 cases from a day earlier.

The number of deaths increased by 19 to 79.

"These people, unfortunately, had chronic diseases or were older," said Mexico's deputy health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell of the people who died from the novel coronavirus.

Lopez-Gatell said Mexico is now paying the consequences for decades of poor eating habits that have led to high levels of obesity and health complications.

Nearly 3,000 released from Sri Lanka prisons

Nearly 2900 prisoners have been released from overcrowded prisons in Sri Lanka as the Indian ocean island nation has stepped up its efforts to contain the spreading of the new coronavirus.

Sri Lanka has been under a countrywide curfew since March 20. Five people have died due to the virus and the total number of confirmed cases have risen to 166.

Two inmates were killed and six others wounded last month when they scuffled with guards and some tried to escape during a

protest against new strict measures to control the spread of the virus.

Panama's health ministry registers 1,801 cases

Panama's health ministry on Saturday registered 1,801 cases of the novel coronavirus in the Central American county, an increase of 128 cases from a day earlier.

The number of deaths increased by five to 46.

China reports 30 new coronavirus cases

Mainland China reported 30 new virus cases, up from 19 a day earlier with an increase in both number of cases involving travellers from abroad as well as local transmissions.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 25 of the cases reported on Saturday involved those who entered the country from abroad, compared with 18 such cases reported a day earlier.

The mainland has now reported a total of 81,669 cases, while the death toll has risen by three to 3,329.

New York gets planeload of ventilators with help from China

New York secured 1,000 ventilators from China on Saturday, and Oregon was sending a shipment of its own to battle the coronavirus pandemic at its US core, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

New York is the pandemic’s US epicenter, with over 113,700 confirmed cases as of Saturday morning.

More than 3,500 people statewide have died, and about 15,000 coronavirus patients are hospitalized. Over 4,100 are in intensive care — many, if not all, of them needing ventilators.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies