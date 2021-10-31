Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 247M people and killed over 5M globally. Here are the virus-related updates for October 31.

AstraZeneca vaccine shipment is in addition to 6.5M Sputnik V doses earlier this week. (Reuters)

Sunday, October 31, 2021

Mexico gets 6M AstraZeneca vaccine doses

Mexico's health ministry said it had received nearly 6 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses against Covid-19 as pressure grows on the government to widen its vaccination roll-out to include children.

The shipment of 5,993,700 doses followed the arrival of almost 6.5 million Sputnik V vaccine doses on Tuesday, easily the two biggest vaccine consignments Mexico has received, according to data on the ministry's website.

Mexico has fully vaccinated against Covid-19 around 56 million people, or over 43 percent of the population, according to Our World in Data, a research group at Oxford University.

The country reported 3,478 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 325 more fatalities on Saturday, bringing the country's overall death toll from the pandemic to 288,276 and the total number of cases to 3,805,765.

Germany adds nearly 17,000 cases

Germany has reported 16,887 new Covid-19 infections and 33 additional fatalities.

Brazil sees 232 more deaths

Brazil has recorded 232 new Covid-19 deaths and 10,693 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

More than 607,000 people have now died from the virus in Brazil, the data show, the world's second highest official tally after the United States.

US says unvaccinated young foreign travellers do not need to quarantine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that unvaccinated foreign nationals under the age of 18 travelling to the United States by air do not have to self-quarantine upon arrival.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky on Saturday signed a revised order clarifying that foreign national children who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to isolate for seven days upon arrival in the United States.

A CDC order issued on Monday had raised alarm among some foreign travellers that their children would need to quarantine for that long after arriving.

