The coronavirus pandemic has infected at least 62 million people and cut more than 1.4 million lives short. Here are the developments for November 29:

People wait in line to undergo coronavirus rapid antigen testing outside the Azteca stadium, in Mexico City, Mexico, November 25, 2020 (Reuters)

Sunday, November 29, 2020

Mexico posts more than 10,000 new cases

Mexico has reported 10,008 new coronavirus infections and 586 additional deaths, health ministry data showed, bringing the official number of cases to 1,100,683 with a total death toll of 105,459.

Health officials have said the real number of both is likely to be significantly higher due to little testing.

China reports 11 new cases

China has reported 11 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for November 28, compared with six cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.

China also reported 10 new asymptomatic patients, compared with four a day earlier.

Mainland China has a total of 86,512 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,634.

Virus surge leads to curfew in San Francisco

A surge in coronavirus cases will put San Francisco under a curfew beginning on Monday and trigger other restrictions related to the virus, the city announced.

The curfew requires non-essential businesses to close and prohibits members of different households from gathering between 10 pm and 5 am until December 21, Mayor London Breed said Saturday.

San Mateo county outside San Francisco will also be subject to the same rules after the state of California classified both under its most restrictive tier of locations based on the spread of the virus.

In addition to the curfew, certain indoor businesses will be required to either close or reduce capacity beginning on Sunday at noon, Breed said.

Brazil registers 51,922 new cases

Brazil has registered 51,922 additional cases over the last 24 hours and 587 new deaths, the nation's Health Ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 6,290,272 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 172,561 deaths.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies